Lear Wins 2 J.D. Power 2021 Seat Quality Awards, Earns More Honors than any other Automotive Supplier

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that it received two J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction StudySM awards.

Lear's seats earned more honors than any other automotive supplier, with seven seats placing in the top three across six out of seven product segments, including:

First Place

Mass Market Midsize/Large SUV ( Chevy Blazer )

) Premium Car (Porsche 718)

Second Place

Mass Market Midsize/Large Car (Dodge Charger)

Mass Market Midsize/Large SUV (Hyundai Palisade)

Third Place

Mass Market Compact Car (VW Golf)

Mass Market Truck/Van (GMC Sierra)

Premium SUV (BMW X4)

"Year after year, the results of the J.D. Power awards demonstrate Lear's commitment to providing the quality, design and features consumers demand," said Frank Orsini, Executive Vice President and President, Seating. "We congratulate the teams in our just-in-time manufacturing plants, quality assurance and engineering centers and for delivering the highest standards of operational excellence and Making every drive better™ for customers around the world."

Conducted from February through July 2021, the 2021 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 110,827 purchasers and lessees of new 2021 model-year vehicles. Seat quality is measured by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP 100) during the first 90 days of ownership, with a lower score reflecting higher quality. Learn more about the study here.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 179 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation .

