Lear Wins 2 J.D. Power Seat Quality Awards, Sweeps Mass Market Car Categories

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that it has received two J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction StudySM awards, sweeping the mass market car categories.

Lear also placed six seats in the top three across the seven product segments included in the study – more than any other automotive supplier.

Based on the annual J.D. Power Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study, the awards reflect the owners' experience with the quality, design and features of the automotive seating system for models sold in the U.S.

Lear's seating systems won the following product segments:

Mass Market Compact Car with the Chevrolet Sonic

Mass Market Midsize/Large Car with the Chevrolet Impala (Oshawa Flex Line, Canada ).

Lear also placed second in the mass market midsize/large category with the Ford Fusion and placed three other seats in the top three in the mass market compact SUV (Hyundai Tucson (Ulsan 5 Plant, Korea), mass market truck/van (Chevrolet Silverado) and luxury SUV (Jaguar E-Pace).

"From the design studios and engineering centers to our manufacturing plants, we place tremendous importance on quality in every product that we manufacture," said Frank Orsini, Executive Vice President and President, Seating. "The coveted J.D. Power awards validate our company vision of Making every drive better™ with seating solutions that meet the highest standards of excellence set by automakers and their customers."

The J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 87,282 purchasers and lessees of new 2020 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was conducted from February through May 2020. Seat quality is measured by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles during the first 90 days of ownership, with a lower score reflecting higher quality.

For more information about the U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/automotive/us-seat-quality-and-satisfaction-study

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 39 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks #166 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

