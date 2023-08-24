Lear Wins 4 First-Place J.D. Power 2023 Awards, Leads in the Number of Top 3 Finishes

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, received four first-place J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study℠ awards.

The company outpaced the competition in both the number of first-place awards and the number of its seats finishing in the top three of the study's vehicle segments.

Lear Corporation, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, received four first-place J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study℠ awards.

The overall results showcase Lear's dedication to quality and operational excellence for its global customers. The categories and Lear's results include:

First Place

Mass Market Small / Compact SUV – Chevrolet Equinox

Mass Market Midsize / Large SUV – Chevrolet Blazer (tie)

Premium Car – Porsche 718

Premium SUV – Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Second Place

Mass Market Truck / Van – Hyundai Santa Cruz

Third Place

Mass Market Small / Compact SUV – Ford Bronco

Mass Market Truck / Van – GMC Sierra HD

Premium Car – Audi A4 and Porsche 911

"This recognition speaks to the steps we have taken over the past decade to consistently invest in our talent, operational excellence, and innovation," said Frank Orsini, Executive Vice President and President, Seating. "At Lear, we will continue to work to ensure we have the best capabilities and technology to design and manufacture world-class quality seats."

Conducted from February through May 2023, the Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 93,380 purchasers and lessees of new 2023 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. Seat quality is measured by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP 100) during the first 90 days of ownership, with a lower score reflecting higher quality. Learn more about the study here.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 37 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 189 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

SOURCE Lear Corporation