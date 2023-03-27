Learn, Connect, Grow & Celebrate at the Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium April 13

DALLAS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium returns to Southern California, helping women in business Learn, Connect, Grow & Celebrate their potential. The popular business networking event will be held on Thursday, April 13, from 10 am – 3 pm PT at the Balboa Bay Resort.

The Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium returns to Southern California on Thursday, April 13 with featured guest Marlee Matlin, Academy Award-winning actress and devoted social activist.

Entering its 17th year, the Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium brings together women business owners, executives and professionals at all levels from across Southern California to "Power Up Your Potential" through inspiring speakers, connecting them with business leaders and discovering opportunities to help them grow personally and professionally.

Moderator Eva Saha will lead a conversation with featured guest Marlee Matlin, Academy Award-winning actress and devoted social activist.

Emceeing the Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium is celebrity chef, syndicated radio host and cookbook author Jamie Gwen. Joining Gwen on stage is a powerful lineup of speakers that include:

Cassandra Worthy : Worthy is the world's leading expert on Change Enthusiasm®. She is lighting the world on fire with her refreshingly unique take on not just 'managing' but growing through change. Through her training firm Change Enthusiasm® Global, she is sharing this revolutionary approach for not only embracing change but using it to propel you to heights you never imagined with thousands all over the world.

This year's event opens with Conversations at Comerica, a moderated panel discussion led by Chris Schauble, co-anchor of KTLA 5 Morning News, featuring three extraordinary change-makers who lead as women founders and executives, including:

Stephenie Goddard , CEO of Glidewell Dental, the world's most innovative dental laboratory. Goddard is an executive leader with multidisciplinary experience in organizational development, business strategy, change management, customer experience, and digital transformation.

, CEO of Glidewell Dental, the world's most innovative dental laboratory. Goddard is an executive leader with multidisciplinary experience in organizational development, business strategy, change management, customer experience, and digital transformation. Kiesha Nix , VP of Charitable Affairs, Los Angeles Lakers and Executive Director, Lakers Youth Foundation. Nix oversees and directs programming and funding priorities for the charitable arm of the Los Angeles Lakers.

, VP of Charitable Affairs, Los Angeles Lakers and Executive Director, Lakers Youth Foundation. Nix oversees and directs programming and funding priorities for the charitable arm of the Los Angeles Lakers. Clara Paye , CEO and founder of UNiTE. Paye's mission is to build a bigger, more inclusive wellness table – one where everyone is invited to have a seat. UNiTE launched in March 2020 with a line of protein bars in culturally inclusive flavors and is currently one of the fastest growing companies in the protein bar space.

To register, or for more information, visit http://events.comerica.com/wbssocal2023. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Girls Inc. of Orange County.

The Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium is proud to provide women business owners, executives, and professionals the opportunity to Learn, Connect, Grow & Celebrate. Since its inception, the program has successfully engaged thousands of attendees across Comerica's markets with a variety of speakers and conversations.

About Comerica

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. Founded over 173 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica's reach now spans across the country with markets in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas, in addition to select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $85.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022.

­­

SOURCE Comerica Bank