Learn, Connect, Grow & Celebrate at the Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium on October 12

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium returns to North Texas this October, helping women in business Learn, Connect, Grow & Celebrate their potential. The popular business networking event will be held on Thursday, October 12, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (300 West Las Colinas Boulevard; Irving, TX 75039).

Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium

Now in its fifth year, the Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium, designed with women in mind, provides business owners, executives and professionals at all levels as well as entrepreneurs from across North Texas to learn from inspiring speakers, connect with like-minded individuals, grow personally and professionally and celebrate their potential.

Moderator Eva Saha will lead a conversation with featured guest Marlee Matlin, Academy Award-winning actress and devoted social activist.

Emceeing the Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium is celebrity chef, syndicated radio host and cookbook author Jamie Gwen. Joining Gwen on stage is a powerful lineup of speakers that include:

Gaby Natale : A sought-after thought leader and motivational speaker, Natale is the first Latina to win three Daytime Emmys® back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English.

This year's event opens with Conversations at Comerica, a moderated panel discussion led by Laura Harris, co-anchor of NBC 5 Today's weekday mornings, featuring three extraordinary change-makers who lead as women founders and executives, including:

Katie Aung , Executive Chairwoman of GBC Food Services and Yummi Sushi , co-founded Yummi Sushi in 2010 and leads one of the nation's largest providers of premium sushi products and services, as recently cited in the Wall Street Journal.

, co-founded Yummi Sushi in 2010 and leads one of the nation's largest providers of premium sushi products and services, as recently cited in the Wall Street Journal. Jasmin Brand , Founder and CEO of HER Texas , is an award-winning marketer, published author and serial entrepreneur who has built a solid reputation as an out-of-the-box strategist and expert at the business of strategic innovation and ecosystem development.

, is an award-winning marketer, published author and serial entrepreneur who has built a solid reputation as an out-of-the-box strategist and expert at the business of strategic innovation and ecosystem development. Dr. Froswa' Booker-Drew, President and CEO of Soulstice Consultancy, LLC, provides philanthropic guidance, community engagement strategies, leadership, and organizational culture work for companies and nonprofits.

To register, or for more information, visit https://events.comerica.com/wbsdfw2023. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Viola's House.

Since its inception, the program has successfully engaged thousands of attendees across Comerica's markets with a variety of speakers and conversations.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $90.8 billion at June 30, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

