Learn, Connect, Grow & Celebrate in Person with Return of Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium

Entering its 16th year, the Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium brings together women in business from across Southern California to "Power Up Your Potential" through inspiring speakers, connecting them with business leaders and discovering opportunities to help them grow personally and professionally. Michelle Poler , author of "Hello, Fears: Crush Your Comfort Zone and Become Who You're Meant to Be" will headline this year's event.

Poler, a creative and passionate social entrepreneur, keynote speaker, fear facer, branding strategist and author, has created a social movement empowering millions to step outside of their comfort zone and tap into their full potential. Her speaking engagements have included companies across the country, inspiring individuals with her project 100 Days Without Fear.

Registration and the complete schedule for the Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium is available by clicking here. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Girls Inc. of Orange County.

Emceeing the Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium is celebrity chef, syndicated radio host and cookbook author Jamie Gwen. She will be joined by Emmy Award-winning journalist and KTLA 5 Morning News anchor Chris Schauble, who will serve as the moderator for the event's Founder's Forum. Joining them for inspiring conversations includes an all-star lineup of speakers that feature:

Erica Dhawan : Dhawan is an internationally recognized leading authority, speaker, and advisor on 21st-century teamwork, collaboration, and innovation. Named by Thinkers50 as the "Oprah of Management Thinkers," she is the author of two books, " Get Big Things Done: The Power of Connectional Intelligence" and " Digital Body Language: How to Build Trust and Connection, No Matter the Distance." Erica shares innovative strategies to unlock the collective power of teams, build a culture of trust across any distance and create authentic engagement to ensure competitiveness.

Hilda Kennedy : Kennedy is Founder and President of AmPac Business Capital. AmPac has been established for 16 years and is a partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration as a 504 Lender and a Micro Lender, and a partner with the Department of Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). AmPac has funded almost $1 billion in loans for small businesses. As the only faith-based SBA 504 Lender in the country, AmPac is committed to connecting faith and business.

Hanna Lim : Lim is the mother of three daughters and the co-founder and creative director of Lollaland. After having children, she recognized a void in the sippy cup market and started the company that is now Lollaland. She secured funding for her flagship product, the Lollacup, through ABC's hit show, Shark Tank, and she remains committed to creating safe, smart baby products for modern families.

Keely Cat-Wells: Cat-Wells is an Entrepreneur and Disability Activist dedicated to making social, systemic, and economic change. As the founder and CEO of C Talent, Keely has been named a One Young World Entrepreneur of the Year 2022, Forbes 30 Under 30 Entertainment honouree, Diana Award winner, AdWeek Young Influential, and has been appointed as an Advisory Board Member to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation. Keely has recently been chosen as a youth participant at the first Mental Health Youth Action Forum hosted by MTV Entertainment Group, in coordination with the Biden-Harris Administration.

The event will also feature a special musical performance from hip hop violinist Josh Vietti. Vietti has performed for an NBA All-Star Game commercial, been featured on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and taken the stage for comedians and musical artists.

The Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium is proud to serve women business owners, executives and professionals the opportunity to Learn, Connect, Grow & Celebrate. Since its inception, the program has successfully engaged thousands of attendees across Comerica's markets with a variety of speakers and conversations.

