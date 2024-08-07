"Learn every topic from the best!" VinnCorp launches its cutting-edge learning platform, FastLearner

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Can there be a platform where every student can learn each topic from the best instructor for that topic?" asked Khurram Gulistan in the Fast Learner keynote.

Khurram's keynote was a remarkable take on the challenges students and instructors face today. He discussed the root causes for a high dropout rate among college and online students, which included financial, academic and support challenges. He then went on to explain how Fast Learner's unique approach to learning helps solve a number of problems.

"It is not a debate between classroom learning vs online learning. Let us do what is best for our learners, instructors and institutions. Let us create a win-win-win situation for all three. Fast Learner provides the best lectures for students, coupled with AI for realtime support. It provides monetization and a higher earning potential for instructors and institutions," said Khurram Gulistan, Founder of Fast Learner. This philosophy led the founders Khurram Gulistan and Khurram Kalimi to build Fast Learner.

The parent company, VinnCorp , hosted the learning platform Fast Learner launch party in the Bay Area. The event buzzed with enthusiasm as attendees witnessed the platform's features and learned more about the future of online education.

Then, Fast Learner Co-Founder Khurram Kalimi presented his enterprise sales training synopsis, interestingly named "The Unsung Selldiers." The course is based on his enterprise sales book of the same name.

What Makes Fast Learner Unique?

So, what exactly makes Fast Learner stand out? Besides the unique philosophy, a blend of technology features makes the platform stand out. Out of the box, Fast Learner provides:

Video Content: Engaging lectures from highly qualified instructors on subjects like Computer Science, Marketing, and Sales.

Personalized Learning: Mix and match instructors across different topics in each course. Allowing students to learn each topic from the best instructor for that topic.

AI-Powered Q&A System: AI trained on video lectures, providing realtime answers to any questions from the lectures.

Video Summaries: Concise summaries for quick reviews and better retention.

Interactive Features: Quizzes, discussions, community-based Q&A, and realtime AI chat.

AI-Powered Course Creation: Enables instructors to create courses more efficiently.

Notable Speakers:

The highlight of the event was the roster of speakers. They gave insightful talks on various courses and learning trends.

Hamza Farooq , Stanford University : Creating Customized LLMs for Generative AI.

: Creating Customized LLMs for Generative AI. Rashim and Shweta Mogha , UC Berkeley : Journey as women in tech and breaking glass ceilings.

: Journey as women in tech and breaking glass ceilings. Xian Ke, MIT Graduate : Generative AI Prompt Engineering.

: Generative AI Prompt Engineering. Joseph Labrecque , University of Colorado : Latest Adobe Photoshop AI features.

: Latest Adobe Photoshop AI features. Kane Minkus , Corporate Trainer: Latest AI tools for multiplying productivity.

, Latest AI tools for multiplying productivity. Jonathan Reichental , San Francisco State University : Trends in online learning.

Trends in online learning. Arunima Sharma , Salesforce: Intersection of Generative AI and Cybersecurity.

The audience was impressed with the speakers' depth of wisdom and breadth of knowledge.

"I've been to a number of startup events; that's what I've been doing all the time. And I can definitely say that the Fast Learner launch party was one of the best!" said Austin Hardy, a financial representative attending the event.

The event closed with a sumptuous dinner, networking and audience interviews. Overall, continued innovation is critical in the Ed-Tech space, and the advent of fresh approaches to solving the challenges for students, instructors and institutions is welcomed!

