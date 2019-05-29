Learn How to Defeat Advanced Adversaries at SANS San Jose Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS San Jose 2019 (#SANSSanJose) taking place August 12-17 in California. Course topics to include cyber defense, ethical hacking, penetration testing, security management and secure development. Digital forensic expert Alissa Torres (@sibertor) will teach SEC599: Defeating Advanced Adversaries - Purple Team Tactics & Kill Chain Defenses.

Torres explains, "Nation-state adversaries are universally becoming faster at gaining access, entrenchment, and lateral movement in their victim's environments. An annual red team exercise and/or pentest does not adequately emulate these persistent highly-adaptive adversaries. So, it makes sense that over the last few years more organizations are standing up purple team cells within their internal security teams staffed with senior professionals who grasp both the offensive tactics of an adversary AND how to detect and defend against these nefarious methods. SEC599 provides this holistic security perspective - delivering expertise that today's senior cybersecurity professionals need to be most impactful to their organizations. Frankly, recent conversations with colleagues who are growing their security teams indicate that the most attractive candidates know how to exploit an enterprise, investigate a critical incident, and mitigate and harden assets to prevent future breaches. Join me in San Jose where I will share how to be that professional."

The SEC599 curriculum, with its in-depth technical content and virtual hands-on lab environment, takes a classically trained blue-teamer and guides them through the execution of adversary tactics. Contrastingly, a professional well-versed in red team methods gain insight into how they can be detected in endpoint and network device logs while identifying which enterprise mitigations may defeat them the next time they attack.

Additional course offerings at SANS San Jose include SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC540: Cloud Security and DevOps Automation, SEC575: Mobile Device Security and Ethical Hacking, SEC642: Advanced Web App Penetration Testing, Ethical Hacking, and Exploitation Techniques, and MGT414: SANS Training Program for CISSP® Certification. Bonus evening talks will round out the agenda.

