Learn How to Establish Effective Security Operations at SANS Philadelphia Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS Philadelphia 2020 (#SANSPhiladelphia) taking place March 30-April 4 in Pennsylvania. The event features immersion-style courses offering proven security techniques that can be implemented immediately upon returning to work. SANS Certified Instructor and SEC450: Blue Team Fundamentals: Security Operations and Analysis course author John Hubbard (@SecHubb) will deliver the keynote address, "Faster, Better, AND Cheaper: Improving Security Operations Using Open-Source Tools."

One of the most frequent comments from students is that their tools are getting in their way. Hubbard explains, "Having the right tools for the job is no joke. You wouldn't try to build a house without a hammer, and likewise, you shouldn't try to run a security operations team without the right software." Hubbard continues, "SOC work is hard enough without the added unnecessary frustration of having the wrong toolset. Thankfully, this problem can now be largely remedied using the wealth of excellent open-source software. Join me in Philadelphia for a peek at the exciting collection of open-source blue team tools that are now available to improve your daily life in the SOC."

In addition to his evening talk, Hubbard will teach SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics. This course will demystify the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) architecture and process by navigating students through the steps of tailoring and deploying a SIEM to full SOC integration. This lab-heavy course will teach students the methods and processes for enhancing existing logging solutions as well as the when, what, and why behind the logs.

Included on the course line-up for SANS Philadelphia 2020 is the new MGT516: Managing Security Vulnerabilities: Enterprise and Cloud course. This course highlights why many organizations still struggle with vulnerability management, and shows students how to solve these challenges.

For a complete list of courses and instructors, or to register for SANS Philadelphia 2020, visit:

https://www.sans.org/philadelphia-2020

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system—the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

