Learn How to Improve Vulnerability Management at SANS Boston Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Boston Spring 2020 (#SANSBoston), taking place April 20-25 in Massachusetts. The event features hands-on immersion training courses taught by world-renowned SANS instructors. Included on the agenda is the newly released MGT516: Managing Security Vulnerabilities: Enterprise and Cloud course.

Effectively communicating program details and business benefits is a common challenge in vulnerability management. MGT516 co-author and SANS instructor Jonathan Risto (@jonathanristo) explains, "Vulnerability reports typically lack business context, and often include non-actionable metrics such as the number of current critical vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, system administrators are expected to resolve issues using this limited data. And because they are unable to complete the work, breaches continue to leverage unpatched vulnerabilities." Risto continues, "In MGT516, we present an alternative strategy, and outline how to present relevant and meaningful metrics and measures to the audiences we engage with (executive, management, peers). Students also learn to invert their messaging to operations by providing solutions to the problems, instead of just identifying the problems."

SANS Boston Spring 2020 features courses covering a variety of topics. Included on the course line-up are SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, SEC540: Cloud Security and DevOps Automation, SEC599: Defeating Advanced Adversaries – Purple Team Tactics & Kill Chain Defenses, and more.

For a complete list of courses and instructors, or to register for SANS Boston Spring 2020, visit: https://www.sans.org/boston-spring-2020

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

