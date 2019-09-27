Learn How to Make Customer Experience Personal from Genesys CEO Tony Bates and Customer Experience Expert Jeanne Bliss

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys® (www.genesys.com), the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, is hosting a free, on-demand webinar available now to explore how the cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation can help organizations unlock the power of personalized customer experience.

In today's increasingly digital landscape, service with a smile is no longer enough. Instead, customers expect organizations to know and deliver what they want, how they want it and when, across every touchpoint and channel. Technology advancements have raised the standard for personalized service, and many organizations are struggling to figure out how to make it a reality for their customers everywhere, every time.

What: Get personalization right for your customers

In this webinar Tony Bates, chief executive officer (CEO) of Genesys, and Jeanne Bliss, founder and president of CustomerBliss, a customer experience consultancy, discuss what it takes to get personalization right. Attendees will hear strategies to ensure customer centricity permeates every aspect of the organization. In addition, they'll learn how businesses can make each interaction feel uniquely tailored to every individual.

Who:

Tony Bates , CEO, Genesys

, CEO, Genesys Jeanne Bliss , founder and president, CustomerBliss

, founder and president, CustomerBliss Judith Coley , webinar host and vice president of corporate communications, Genesys

Why: Join this webinar to learn:

Tips to deliver service so customized each customer feels like the only one that matters

Best practices to develop a customer-centric culture that flows through every aspect of the business

Strategies to empower employees to deliver connected experiences that are as distinctive as each individual customer

How: Register now to receive the on-demand recording.

About Genesys

Genesys® powers more than 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. Our success comes from connecting employee and customer conversations on any channel. Every day, 11,000 companies in more than 100 countries trust our #1 customer experience platform to drive great business outcomes and create lasting relationships. Combining the best of technology and human ingenuity, we build solutions that mirror natural communication and work the way you think. Our industry-leading solutions foster true omnichannel engagement because they perform equally well across channels, on-premise and in the cloud. Experience communication as it should be: fluid, instinctive and profoundly empowering. Visit genesys.com on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Genesys blog .

©2019 Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. All rights reserved. Genesys and the Genesys logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts:

Shaunna Morgan

Senior Public Relations Manager

Genesys

shaunna.morgan@genesys.com

+1 317-493-4241

Adriana Saldaña

Sterling Communications

genesys@sterlingpr.com

+1 408-395-5500

SOURCE Genesys

Related Links

http://www.genesys.com

