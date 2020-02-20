Learn How to Use Data from the Deep and Dark Webs to Improve Network Security at SANS Baltimore, Maryland Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS Baltimore Spring 2020 taking place April 27 – May 2 in Maryland. The event features 14 hands-on immersion classes providing InfoSec professionals with the skills to win the battle against cyber adversaries. Open-source intelligence (OSINT) and digital forensics expert Matt Edmondson (@matt0177) will share his unique insight into the dark web during his keynote, "I'm bored with Google, what else is out there?"

"Usually when someone offers to talk to you about the deep or dark web, they're trying to sell you something," says Edmondson. "This talk will be an honest look at what the dark web is and isn't based off my experiences with it over the years. I will also share how organizations are using breach data to enhance their security or improve their effectiveness."

In addition to his talk, Edmondson will teach SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling. This course helps InfoSec professionals understand the tactics and strategies used by attackers so they can turn the tables on computer attackers. Students will gain hands-on experience in finding security vulnerabilities and discovering intrusions and leave equipped with a comprehensive incident handling plan.

SANS Baltimore Spring 2020 features courses for all skill levels. Those new to cyber security will benefit from SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style. Cyber security professionals looking to further advance their skills will benefit from courses like SEC530: Defensible Security Architecture and Engineering, SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics, SEC566: Implementing and Auditing the Critical Security Controls - In-Depth, MGT512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers, and ICS515: ICS Active Defense and Incident Response.

For a complete list of courses and instructors, or to register for SANS Baltimore Spring 2020, visit:

https://www.sans.org/baltimore-spring-2020

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

www.sans.org

