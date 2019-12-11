Learn What Works in Cyber Security at SANS New Orleans Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Security East 2020 (#SANSSecEast) taking place February 1-8. Some of the brightest minds will gather to share what works in cyber security. For example, Mick Douglas (@BetterSafetyNet), Managing Partner of InfoSec Innovations, will share how to defend web applications under attack during his talk, "Web Apps Dripping with Honey."

Douglas explains, "Defense is hard, but it doesn't have to be. In this talk, I will share my favorite things to do to make attackers become frustrated. So frustrated that they make mistakes, and practically announce that they're in your network."

In addition to his talk, Douglas will teach SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics. Many organizations have logging capabilities but lack the people and processes to analyze it. In addition, logging systems collect vast amounts of data from a variety of data sources which require an understanding of the sources for proper analysis. This class provides training, methods, and processes for enhancing existing logging solutions.

SANS Security East 2020 offers the unique opportunity to learn new aspects of information security, including skills that can be implemented immediately upon returning to work. Featured on the course line-up are several new courses including SEC450: Blue Team Fundamentals: Security Operations and Analysis, SEC564: Red Team Exercises & Adversary Emulation, MGT516: Managing Security Vulnerabilities: Enterprise and Cloud, and HOSTED: Successful Infosec Consulting.

