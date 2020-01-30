Learn Why Hackers Continue to Succeed and How to Disrupt Them at SANS Bethesda, Maryland Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Bethesda 2020 (#SANS Bethesda), which will take place April 14-19 in Maryland. The event features hands-on immersion training for security professionals at every level. Included on the agenda are several bonus evening talks, including keynote address, "We Didn't Start the Fire," by SANS Certified Instructor Jon Gorenflo (@flakpaket).

For decades, organizations have focused on policies and tools to address computer security. Spoiler alert: it hasn't worked. Gorenflo explains, "Policies and tools are important, and they have even scored some temporary victories along the way. However, closer examination shows they have only been minor setbacks for hackers." Gorenflo continues, "If you look at the technical history of hacking and our defensive responses, it depicts a very discernible, repeating pattern. Understanding the pattern is critical to defending organizations. Join me in Maryland where I will break down the pattern, piece by piece, and explain how to disrupt it, step by step."

In addition to his evening talk, Gorenflo will teach SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits and Incident Handling. This course addresses the latest cutting-edge insidious attack vectors, the "oldie-but-goodie" attacks that are still prevalent, and everything in between. Students will learn a time-tested, step-by-step process for responding to computer incidents and a detailed description of how attackers undermine systems so they can prepare, detect and respond to them.

Included on the course line-up at SANS Bethesda 2020 is SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC487: Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Gathering and Analysis, FOR610: Reverse-Engineering Malware: Malware Analysis Tools and Techniques, MGT514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership, ICS410: ICS/SCADA Security Essentials, and more.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Bethesda 2020, visit:

https://www.sans.org/bethesda-2020

