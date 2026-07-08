Learnaboutwine.com Brings Unforgettable Event to Los Angeles!

Paso Robles Winemaker Panel Dinner at Alexander's Steakhouse in Pasadena

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnAboutWine.com will host its Paso Robles Winemaker Panel Dinner on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 6:30 PM at Alexander's Steakhouse in Pasadena. The evening will bring together an incredible group of Paso Robles "grower" winemakers for an intimate dinner experience centered on wine, food, culture and conversation.

This occasion, formatted as both a wine tasting and a panel discussion, will provide attendees the chance to interact with the winemakers, hear the origins of their brands, and delve into the wines of Paso Robles. It will also highlight the obstacles each producer encounters in the current wine industry. Every winery participating will present a varied collection of their wines, allowing guests an up-close examination of the region's diversity, distinct styles, and inherent nature.

The featured panel includes owner/ grower/ winemaker representatives (Yes they do it all) from Copia Vineyards and Winery, Lopai Cellars, Rococo Wine Co., Willow Creek Wine Co., and Caliza Winery.

Guests will enjoy the wines alongside a multi-course dinner at Alexander's Steakhouse, known for its refined approach to the classic American steakhouse with Japanese influence.

The dinner menu will begin with an amuse bouche, followed by a seafood duo of hamachi shots and Amaebi tempura prawns, served with a flight of white wines. The second course will feature a choice of prime grade dry-aged New York strip, salmon, or vegetarian option, served with a flight of red wines. The evening will conclude with chocolate dessert or cheese, also served with a flight of red wines.

Event Details:

What: Paso Robles Winemaker Panel Dinner

When: Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 6:30 PM

Where: Alexander's Steakhouse, 111 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101

Hosted by: LearnAboutWine

Tickets: Available at LearnAboutWine.com

The Paso Robles Panel Dinner is open to guests 21 and over.

About LearnAboutWine:

LearnAboutWine has been creating industry leading wine education and tasting experiences in Southern California since 1997. A unique business for a unique City, offering guests the opportunity to explore wine through classes, dinners, tastings, and special travel opportunities.

URL for the event: https://learnaboutwine.com/collections/dinners/products/paso-robles-panel-dinner

Photo of past event:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/learnaboutwine/albums/72177720320182838/

SOURCE Learnaboutwine.com