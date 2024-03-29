World Class Dyslexia, Literacy, and Neuroscience Experts Gather with Educators for Two-Day Professional Learning Event

Learning Ally's Ninth Spotlight on Dyslexia Virtual Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a national nonprofit working with U.S. K12 schools to strengthen reading outcomes, has announced the dates of its ninth Spotlight on Dyslexia virtual conference as June 5th and 6th, 2024.

Spotlight on Dyslexia has become one of the most significant professional learning events in the field of education. The conference features many world-class experts in the fields of literacy, dyslexia, and neuroscience, and is designed for school leaders and educators to learn about the latest research findings, tools, and methods to significantly enhance student reading performance in their districts, schools, and classrooms.

"By the fourth grade, an estimated 65% of children read below proficiency, and one in five faces a learning difference like dyslexia," said Dr. Terrie Noland, Learning Ally's VP of Educator Initiatives. "Administrators and educators who participate in this conference and engage in ongoing professional learning programs will acquire the essential knowledge they need to become literacy leaders. Armed with instructional expertise and new skills, these educators will champion effective reading instruction and lead the charge to bridge the achievement gap and create equitable learning opportunities for all students."

Attendees will learn from over 50 literacy experts in dozens of sessions that include short EdTalks, full conference sessions, and extended Administrator Roundtables. Sessions will cover basics like the meaning, definition, and signs of dyslexia for the General Educator track, to the finer points of structured literacy and the science of reading, morphology, dysgraphia, and dyscalculia for Specialists, plus policy, assessment, and screening topics for Administrators.

This year's keynote speakers are:

Jason Yeatman , Professor and Director of Brain Development and Education Lab at Stanford University will explore the intricacies of how the human brain learns to read.

Professor and Director of Brain Development and Education Lab at will explore the intricacies of how the human brain learns to read. Pamela Snow , Professor of Cognitive Psychology in the School of Education at La Trobe University writes a popular blog for teachers, parents, and clinicians, The Snow Report, and is a founding Associate Editor of The Reading League Journal. Her keynote is titled Disarming Dyslexia: The Role of Strong Tier 1 Reading Instruction for All.

Conference highlights:

An insightful session where participants engage in a dyslexia simulation , gaining a firsthand understanding of the challenges faced by struggling readers.

, gaining a firsthand understanding of the challenges faced by struggling readers. Customized tracks catering to Administrators, General Educators, and Specialists, featuring enlightening Roundtable Administrator sessions.

Networking opportunities with fellow educators in an innovative virtual environment where we celebrate schools and districts making strides in literacy instruction.

Educators can earn up to 35 Continuing Education (CE) certificates that may be used as CE for ALTA (up to 5 CE) and renewal of Wilson Language Training WDT and WPD credentials.

On-demand access through December 31, 2024 .

Registration is now open with group discounts available. Call 800-221-4792. www.learningally.org/educators

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading education nonprofit dedicated to empowering educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than 2.5 million students and 615,000 educators across the United States.

Media Contact: Valerie Chernek

410-960-4060

[email protected]

SOURCE Learning Ally