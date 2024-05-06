Learning Beyond Introduces Spanish and Additional Offerings to Meeting Growing Needs of Early Childhood Education Sector

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride towards fostering inclusive education, Learning Beyond Paper today announced the launch of a new Spanish support feature within its comprehensive curriculum, specifically designed to cater to the diverse needs of teachers. This initiative will revolutionize the teaching landscape by providing an array of robust resources and materials in Spanish, thereby embracing linguistic diversity and enhancing the educational experience for both teachers and children.

Additionally, Learning Beyond Paper continues to expand its offerings to meet the growing needs of the early childhood education sector by launching: Guided Lesson Support Videos, Professional Growth Support with Comprehensive Development Programs, and Essential Materials Kits.

"Our Spanish support and enriched resources are designed to empower teachers, ensuring they have the essential tools to excel in preschool classrooms. Ultimately, it's about supporting our children, fostering transformative learning experiences that cater to their diverse needs," said Laura Delgado, VP of Curriculum and Professional Development at Learning Beyond Paper.

Empowering Teachers with Spanish Support



Understanding the critical role language plays in education, Learning Beyond Paper has tailored its new feature to support educators who are native Spanish speakers or those aspiring to expand their linguistic skills. This innovative addition is aimed at breaking down language barriers, promoting a more inclusive educational environment, and ensuring educators are well-equipped to engage with the curriculum effectively. Learning Beyond Paper's goal is to ensure that every child receives an exceptional start to their educational journey, supported by materials that resonate with their linguistic context.

Revolutionizing Teaching with Guided Lesson Support Videos



Further enriching its curriculum, Learning Beyond Paper has introduced integrated teacher support videos. These resources provide immediate, audio-visual guidance, illustrating practical applications of the curriculum and fostering high-quality interactions in the classroom. Designed to support educators in delivering engaging and impactful lessons, the videos focus on crucial aspects such as language modeling and social-emotional development, complemented by digital tools that streamline lesson planning and execution.

Elevating Professional Growth with Comprehensive Development Programs

Dedicated to the continuous growth of educators, Learning Beyond Paper has unveiled an extensive Professional Development program. This initiative invites educators to participate in expert-led workshops, webinars, and training sessions, focusing on the latest trends and methodologies in early childhood education. The program is designed to empower educators, keeping them at the forefront of early childhood educational innovation and enhancing the learning journey of their children.

Enhancing Educational Experiences with Essential Material Kits

In collaboration with Lakeshore Learning, Learning Beyond is now offering a curated selection of manipulatives and activities, specifically designed for preschool-aged children. These essential material kits play a pivotal role in enriching students' educational experiences, providing hands-on tools that support emotional development, foster positive teacher-child interactions, and create a joyful learning atmosphere.

About Learning Beyond

Learning Beyond is at the forefront of educational innovation, dedicated to providing educators with cutting-edge resources and support to foster an enriching learning environment for all children. Its commitment to excellence and inclusivity is reflected in its continuous efforts to enhance their curriculum and support educators in their vital role in shaping the future and preparing children for kindergarten.

