Learning Beyond Paper Launches "Learning Beyond the Bell," the First Fully Digital, Bilingual Curriculum Designed for Afterschool and Out-of-School Time Programs

Learning Beyond Paper created Learning Beyond the Bell to help close that gap.

Parents want to know their children are learning and growing after school, not simply waiting for pickup. Program providers need resources that work within the realities of afterschool environments. Most importantly, students deserve engaging experiences during the hours between school and home.

Learning Beyond Paper today announced the official launch of Learning Beyond the Bell, the first fully digital, bilingual curriculum platform built specifically for afterschool, out-of-school time (OST), and camp programs serving students in grades K–6.

Developed by the educator-led team behind Learning Beyond Paper, a platform trusted by more than 100,000 teachers, administrators, and families nationwide, Learning Beyond the Bell extends that same mission into the hours after the school day ends.

Learning Tools Designed for Afterschool Programs

Afterschool environments are dynamic. Programs frequently operate with flexible schedules, mixed-age groups, and staff members who care deeply about children but may not have formal teaching backgrounds.

Learning Beyond the Bell was designed with those realities in mind.

The platform delivers project-based, play-centered activities across six learning domains:

Creative Arts & Expression

STEAM

Language & Literacy

Physical Play & Wellness

Social Studies & Civic Engagement

Soft Skills & Life Skills

All curriculum content is fully bilingual in English and Spanish. Grade-banded units are available for K–2, 3–4, and 5–6 learners.

Professional learning is embedded through Learning Beyond University, allowing staff members to deliver high-quality programming from their first day, regardless of experience level.

Programs can implement Learning Beyond the Bell immediately. The platform is fully digital, accessible from any device, and requires no printing or specialized hardware. Many programs can begin using the curriculum the same day they enroll.

Teachers using Learning Beyond Paper platforms report saving an average of three hours per week on lesson planning (Learning Beyond Paper, 2025). A straightforward pricing model eliminates hidden costs, printing expenses, and unexpected fees.

Built by Educators, for Educators

Learning Beyond the Bell was developed by a team with more than 300 years of combined experience in early childhood and elementary education. The team includes former Department of Education leaders, Early Learning Coalition directors, and classroom teachers.

Each activity and professional learning resource was designed for the real conditions of out-of-school time programs. These conditions include flexible schedules, mixed-age groups, and staff members who need to implement programming quickly.

The result is a curriculum grounded in classroom experience and shaped by the voices of educators who understand afterschool programs.

Quotes

Peter Smith, CEO/President, Learning Beyond Paper

"Afterschool programs play an important role in advancing educational opportunity, yet they have historically lacked dedicated curriculum resources. These programs are not simply childcare. They are learning environments that deserve tools designed specifically for their needs."

"We did not convert a paper curriculum into a digital format. We built something new that works within the realities of out-of-school time programs. At the same time, we maintained the bilingual support and professional learning educators expect from Learning Beyond Paper."

"We encourage program directors to experience the platform firsthand by scheduling a demonstration and seeing how a curriculum designed for their environment can support afterschool learning."

Dr. Corinne Muller, COO, Learning Beyond Paper

"We worked directly with afterschool directors, teachers, and students throughout development. Their feedback shaped every unit, activity, and design decision in Learning Beyond the Bell. The curriculum reflects the voices of the people who know these programs best."

Availability

Learning Beyond the Bell is available now.

Afterschool programs, school districts, Head Start programs, YMCA chapters, Boys & Girls Clubs, 21st CCLC programs, and camp providers can learn more or schedule a demonstration at:

www.learningbeyondthebell.com

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact Suzanne Adinolfi, Ph.D.

About Learning Beyond the Bell

Learning Beyond the Bell is a fully digital, bilingual curriculum platform designed for afterschool, out-of-school time (OST), and camp programs serving students in grades K–6. Developed by educators with more than 300 years of combined experience in early childhood and K–12 education, the platform delivers project-based, standards-aligned learning across six domains: Creative Arts & Expression, STEAM, Language & Literacy, Physical Play & Wellness, Social Studies & Civic Engagement, and Soft Skills & Life Skills.

Designed to be affordable, accessible, and easy to implement, Learning Beyond the Bell supports meaningful learning experiences during the hours after the school day ends.

Learn more at www.learningbeyondthebell.com

About Learning Beyond Paper, Inc.

Learning Beyond Paper is an education technology company based in West Palm Beach, Florida. The company's mission is to close the equity gap in early childhood and elementary education through affordable, accessible digital curriculum.

Serving more than 100,000 active users across the United States, Learning Beyond Paper platforms align with all 50 state early learning standards, Head Start ELOF, and CLASS indicators. The company provides 52 weeks of research-based lesson plans, more than 4,000 daily activities, embedded professional development, and ELBY, an AI-powered instructional coach available in 36 languages.

Learn more at www.learningbeyondpaper.com

References

Afterschool Alliance. (2023). America After 3PM: Demand grows, opportunity expands. Afterschool Alliance. https://afterschoolalliance.org/AA3PM/landing/

Learning Beyond Paper. (2025). Platform impact and educator outcomes report. Learning Beyond Paper, Inc. https://www.learningbeyondpaper.com

SOURCE Learning Beyond Paper, Inc.