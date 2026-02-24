Learning Blade Launch Event Brings Hands-On Career Learning to Michigan Classrooms

Assemble the Fleet Event Highlights Student Learning at Kosciuszko Middle School

HAMTRAMCK, Mich., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, educators, and community leaders gathered at Kosciuszko Middle School today for the Assemble the Fleet Launch Event, celebrating hands-on, career-connected learning through Learning Blade, powered by eDynamic Learning. This event spotlighted students engaging with Learning Blade's mission-based platform and exploring real-world STEM and workforce pathways tied to Michigan's economy. "Assemble the Fleet: Supply Chain in Motion," is Learning Blade's newest mission and was developed with the support of the Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program. Focusing on logistics, the supply chain, engineering, and advanced manufacturing, "Assemble the Fleet" joins Learning Blade's dynamic catalog of STEM career exploration resources.

L-R: John Mullin, Kristen Rolek, Carrie Curtis, Chris Reilly, Beth Deuermeyer, Jon Page, Josh Sneideman. Not pictured: Mohamed Algehaim, Trevor Klinski, Marlyn Zerbock

During the event, attendees visited the classroom of Learning Blade National Educator of the Year Kelly Conwell, where students demonstrated Learning Blade in action and showcased how classroom instruction connects to high-demand careers. Following the demonstration, a panel allowed students to ask questions of industry experts, deepening their understanding of Michigan's role in maritime manufacturing. Principal Kristen Hurt welcomed guests and highlighted the school's commitment to innovative, future-ready learning experiences that empower students to take ownership of their education.

Learning Blade is fully funded across the state of Michigan, courtesy of the MIB Program, ensuring students in grades 5–9 have access to more than 500 interactive lessons focused on STEM, computer science, and career exploration. Missions such as Assemble the Fleet immerse students in the real-world challenges and careers behind advanced manufacturing and maritime industries, building awareness of the skills needed to support national security and economic growth.

"Investing in early, hands-on learning experiences is essential to building the future maritime and manufacturing workforce," said Dr. Carrie Curtis of the MIB Program. "Through programs like Learning Blade, students across Michigan are gaining meaningful exposure to the skills, technologies, and career pathways that support our nation's industrial strength, economic resilience, and national security."

The Assemble the Fleet Launch Event offered guests a front-row seat to student-led learning, innovation, and collaboration, highlighting the impact of sustained investment in career-connected education across Michigan.

About the Maritime Industrial Base Program

The U.S. Navy's Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program is focused on revitalizing American shipbuilding and repair capabilities. This includes strengthening the industrial base that builds and maintains naval vessels such as surface ships, aircraft carriers, and submarines. The program addresses critical needs in workforce development, supply chain resilience, and modernization of facilities and infrastructure.

About Learning Blade, Powered by eDynamic Learning

Learning Blade, powered by eDynamic Learning, provides online tools that introduce students in grades 5–9 to STEM, computer science, and career opportunities through interactive missions and modules. Aligned with academic standards and designed to spark early-career interest, Learning Blade's resources help students envision themselves in high-demand, high-wage careers. Teachers and schools can learn more at www.learningblade.com

Media contact:

Jordan Campbell

VP of Marketing

eDynamic Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE eDynamic Learning