Learning Programs Fail in IT When Treated as Perks Instead of Strategy, Reveals Info-Tech Research Group

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - IT teams are under mounting pressure to deliver innovation while adapting to rapidly shifting technology demands. Core IT responsibilities now change approximately every 18 months, yet many organizations still approach learning as a periodic initiative rather than as part of operational execution. Info-Tech Research Group identifies this disconnect as a primary driver of persistent skill gaps and slowed execution. The global research and advisory firm's recently published blueprint, Build Learning Agility in Your IT Team, outlines how CIOs can shift from reactive upskilling to operationalizing continuous learning inside daily delivery.

The Build Learning Agility in Your IT Team blueprint from Info-Tech Research Group details a structured, three-phase framework that enables IT leaders to embed continuous learning directly into daily workflows and operational rhythms. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech's IT Talent Trends 2025 report found that 93% of respondents believe IT skills must evolve within the next five years to meet future demands. Despite this urgency, development programs often operate outside the flow of work, feedback cycles remain delayed, and learning expectations are inconsistently defined. The result is growing skills latency, the delay between identifying capability gaps and applying new expertise in live delivery.

"Learning cannot solely sit outside the work if IT is expected to lead transformation," says Heather Leier-Murray, Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group. "When responsibilities shift every 18 months, CIOs need to embed learning directly into workflows so capability development can keep pace with execution and change."

Key Challenges IT Leaders Face in Building Learning Agility

Most IT teams are not failing because they lack investment in training; they are constrained by how learning is structured and applied. Info-Tech's research identifies several structural barriers that stall sustained capability growth, including:

Training delivered episodically and outside daily workflows, limiting retention and practical application.

Rigid skills mapping frameworks that cannot adapt quickly enough to shifting technology priorities.

Delayed performance feedback cycles that slow capability development.

Overreliance on individual subject matter experts due to limited visibility into team-wide skill distribution.

Info-Tech's Strategic Framework for Embedding Learning in IT

To address these challenges, the firm's Build Learning Agility in Your IT Team blueprint recommends a structured, phased approach designed to integrate learning directly into IT operations and business delivery:

Phase 1: Build a Team Skill Backlog

IT leaders assess individual depth and breadth, map team-wide skill distribution, conduct a strategic gap analysis aligned to future initiatives, and create a prioritized development backlog tied to business context.

Phase 2: Embed Learning Into the Workflow

Teams identify core operational processes and intentionally map learning touchpoints, peer-based rituals, AI-supported knowledge acceleration, and feedback loops into weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual rhythms.

Phase 3: Sustain Continuous Learning Cycle

Leaders establish recurring reassessment cadences, actively manage and reprioritize the development backlog, formalize recognition practices, and align capability refresh cycles with evolving organizational strategy.

"This phased approach reframes learning as an operational system rather than an isolated HR initiative and aligns skill development directly with business execution and measurable outcomes," adds Leier-Murray.

By embedding learning into incident management, project workflows, retrospectives, and service processes, IT teams can reduce the time between identifying a capability need and applying new expertise in real delivery environments. This strengthens resilience, reduces the risk of dependency, and positions IT to meet expanding executive expectations with greater agility. Organizations that institutionalize learning as part of delivery can reduce skills latency and build adaptive IT teams equipped for sustained technological change.

