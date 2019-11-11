Learning Resources® Heads Into The Holidays With 35 Awards Including A 2019 Most Innovative "Toy Of The Year" Award And Two 2020 TOTY Finalists

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Resources, the leading manufacturer of innovative, hands-on toys that instill a love of learning in children, has received more than 35 industry awards this year, including a 2019 Toy of the Year (TOTY) award for "Most Innovative Toy" for the company's screen-free coding robot, Botley. These recognitions were led by the company's newest STEM toys, Coding Critters™ and the Beaker Creatures® Alien Experiment Lab, part of Learning Resources' growing "science meets collectibles" line. Both STEM toys are finalists for the 2020 Toy of the Year (TOTY) awards in the Preschool Toy of the Year (Coding Critters) and STEM/STEAM Toy of the Year (Beaker Creatures Alien Experiment Lab) Categories.

"We are thrilled that these selection committees, editorial voices and retailers recognize the value of STEM, and that they acknowledge Botley the Coding Robot, Coding Critters and Beaker Creatures, along with many of our other products as exceptional educational toys that both kids and parents love," said Marie LaPlante, CMO of Learning Resources.

Coding Critters, winner of 13 awards in its debut year, was named "Best of CES 2019" and "Best Toy of the Year 2019" by Parents magazine in addition to being featured as a "top toy" for five-year-old girls, a "best toy" for four-year-old boys, and one of the "Hottest Toys of 2019" by Good Housekeeping. Designed to teach early coding skills to kids as young as preschoolers without the use of a screen, Coding Critters was also included on Amazon's list of the 100 hottest holiday toys (along with its big brother, Botley the Coding Robot) and named one of the "STEM 10" by The Toy Insider. A strategic partnership with the Busby family from TLC's hit reality series "OutDaughtered" also found the innovative STEM learning toy featured on People.com, InTouch.com and more.

In total, 21 new products from Learning Resources achieved certification from STEM.org in 2019, bringing the company's total number of STEM.org Authenticated℠ educational products to 74 with an additional 15 STEM.org Authenticated accessories. Other new products from Learning Resources in 2019 received recognition from the Parents' Choice Awards, Family Choice Awards, Mom's Choice Awards, and Tillywig Brain Child Award among others, as detailed below:

Coding Critters:

Toy of the Year (TOTY) Finalist: Preschool Toy of the Year

Academics' Choice Awards

Parents Magazine Best of CES

Parents Magazine Best Toys

Family Choice Award

Mom's Choice Award

Toy Insider Spring/Summer Gift Guide

Tillywig Brain Child Award

Creative Child Magazine Toy of the Year 2019 Preferred Choice Award in the Educational Coding STEM Toys category

Toy Insider Holiday Gift Guide STEM 10

Hot Diggity Award

National Parenting Product Awards

Parents' Choice

Featured in FutureCast Gallery at Dallas Toy Fair

Beaker Creatures Alien Experiment Lab:

Toy of the Year (TOTY) Finalist: STEM/STEAM Toy of the Year

Family Choice Award

Toy Insider Spring/Summer Gift Guide

Tillywig Brain Child Award

Creative Child Magazine Toy of the Year in the Science Toys category and 2019 Creative Play of the Year Award in the Creative Play Experiments category

Toy Insider Holiday Gift Guide

National Parenting Product Awards

Gears! Gears! Gears!® FlightGears™:

Family Choice Award

Toy Insider Spring/Summer Gift Guide

Creative Child Magazine Toy of the Year 2019 Seal of Excellence Award in the Fine Motor Skills Toys category

Hoot the Fine Motor Owl:

Toy Insider Spring/Summer Gift Guide

Creative Child Magazine Toy of the Year 2019 Toy of the Year Award in the Fine Motor Skills Toys category

Toy Insider Holiday Gift Guide

ABC Party Cupcake Toppers:

Parents Magazine Best Toy of the Year

Counting Surprise Party:

Toy Insider Holiday Gift Guide

Botley® The Coding Robot Activity Set:

2019 Innovative Toy of the Year Winner

Hot Diggity Award Best of STEM

Parent Tested, Parent Approved Toy Fair 2019 Top Picks

Gears! Gears! Gears! WreckerGears™:

Toy Insider Holiday Gift Guide

STEM Explorers™ Magnet Movers:

Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award

STEM Explorers Geomakers:

Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award

Yumology! Sweets Lab:

Creative Child Magazine Toy of the Year 2019 Seal of Excellence Award in the Science Toys category

Additional details about Learning Resources' award-winning products can be found at www.learningresources.com .

About Learning Resources: We're the toy cash registers that help kids learn to count. We're the alphabet puzzle blocks that inspire a love of reading. We're the coding mouse that schools use to prepare students for tomorrow. We are Learning Resources—and our mission is to help kids love to learn. For over 30 years we've been the leader in educational toys, with more than 1,000 items sold in over 80 countries. Our toys are designed to help children build educational skills… and get ready to take on the world. For more information, visit www.learningresources.com , or follow the brand on Twitter @LearningHandsOn , Facebook @LearningResources and Instagram @learningresources .

