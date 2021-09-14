Learning Resources Introduces Coding Critters™ MagiCoders - An Enchanting Twist On Stem Learning For Preschoolers

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Resources , an award winning educational toy company, today announced Coding Critters™ MagiCoders is now available for purchase on Learning Resources' website, Amazon, Target.com and other retailers. MagiCoders Skye the Unicorn and Blazer the Dragon join the 2020 Preschool Toy of the Year Coding Critters line of interactive toy pets as all-new mythical creatures and their accompanying playsets designed for kids to unlock the magic waiting inside. Children ages 4 and up can explore STEM concepts through whimsical storytelling as they cast spells with magical coding wands, and build hands-on skills, completely screen-free.

Experience the magic on YouTube! MagiCoders Skye the Unicorn MagiCoders Blazer the Dragon

The magical journey with the new MagiCoders begins right out of the box as kids use their imagination to learn the fundamentals of coding. They simply press the magic wand's arrow keys to enter code sequences that move Skye or Blazer forward, backward, left or right, creating an interactive coding experience with every spell that is cast. Spell Mode allows kids to 'train' their pets to sing, dance around, light up in different colors, and 'magically' follow objects like the wand, a ball, or even their hand. MagiCoders also includes a full-color coding spell book filled with screen-free activities and playful adventures for children to follow while showcasing their newfound skills.

"All of the toys we create at Learning Resources are magical in the way they help encourage a child's lifelong love of learning, and MagiCoders introduces a way to feel like they are training their own pet dragon or unicorn in a whole new world of screen-free magic fun," said Darci Shaw, Senior Marketing Manager at Learning Resources. "We could not be happier to introduce preschoolers to Skye and Blazer, as they creatively teach early STEM skills through a spell-binding combination of imaginative play and hands-on learning."

Have a blast while discovering the magic of coding when playing with a variety of features found in each 22-piece interactive playset. Kids can program Skye to the end of the rainbow, launch shooting stars with the star launcher, or use their creative coding abilities to design their own fantasy challenges in Code Mode. Follow along to the adventures of Blazer the Dragon as this fiery dragon storms the castle, tosses fireballs from a catapult and more.

Coding Critters™ MagiCoders are available for purchase on LearningResources.com for a suggested retail price of $54.99. Visit LearningResources.com/coding-critters-magicoders for more information.

● Coding Critters™ MagiCoders Skye the Unicorn

● Coding Critters™ MagiCoders Blazer the Dragon

ABOUT LEARNING RESOURCES:

We're Learning Resources®, and we've been helping parents and teachers build generations of amazing kids since 1984. From ABCs and 123s to fine motor and STEM skills, our educational toys offer kids the building blocks they need to succeed in school and develop a lifelong love of learning. Discover countless ways to learn through play with our award-winning products, including Toy of the Year winners Tumble Trax®, Botley® the Coding Robot, and Coding Critters™

For more information, visit www.learningresources.com , or follow the brand on Twitter @LearningHandsOn , Facebook @LearningResources and Instagram @learningresources .

Media Contact:

Carve Communications

Matt Burkey

[email protected]

(586) 747-8058

SOURCE Learning Resources

Related Links

http://www.learningresources.com

