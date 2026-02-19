Learning Resources®' Mini Farmstand Sorting Set Wins 2026 Preschool Toy of the Year® Award

The Toy Association and The Toy Foundation Celebrates Learning Resources' Innovation in Early Childhood Education and Play

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Resources®, a leading toy company that designs learning toys that spark curiosity and inspire kids to love learning, earns top honors for its Mini Farmstand Sorting Set as 2026 Preschool Toy of the Year. The award was presented by The Toy Association and The Toy Foundation at the 2026 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards, where nearly 800 toy and play professionals gathered in New York City to toast excellence in toys, games, innovation, and philanthropy.

The Toy of the Year Awards, commonly known as "the Oscars of the toy industry," are among the industry's most respected honors, voted on by experts, retailers, and journalists to recognize the year's most creative and innovative toys across a range of categories.

Learning Resources' Mini Farmstand Sorting Set lets children sort, stock, and shop a collection of mini farm-to-table items while building sorting, counting, and color recognition skills. As they run their own pretend farmstand, young learners explore foundational math concepts through imaginative market play. The compact pieces are designed for little hands, supporting fine motor development while encouraging creativity and storytelling.

"It is an incredible honor to see the Mini Farmstand Sorting Set recognized with a 2026 Toy of the Year Award," said Learning Resources VP of Product Development, Tom Runtz. "The award reflects Learning Resources' dedication to creating toys that build foundational skills for school, life, and big–kid confidence through play."

The Mini Farmstand Sorting Set is available for purchase on Amazon and LearningResources.com at a suggested retail price of $27.99.

Learning Resources was also nominated in the following TOTY Award categories in 2026:

