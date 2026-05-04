Learning Resources® Recognized in Two of TIME's Most Influential Companies Lists

The Family-Owned Toy Brand Won Its Landmark Supreme Court Case Challenging Unlawful IEEPA Tariffs

VERNON HILLS, Ill., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Resources®, a leader in educational toys that creates award-winning educational toys that help kids build a lifelong love of learning, has been named in the sixth annual list of TIME100 Most Influential Companies as well as the list of 10 Most Influential Manufacturing and Logistics Companies. This rare achievement of being named to both lists is underscored by the company's tremendous impact on global trade and United States history.

To assemble the lists, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then, TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of companies shaping global business and making an extraordinary impact in their industries.

See here for the full list of Most Influential Companies of 2026.

See here for the full list of 10 Most Influential Manufacturing and Logistics Companies of 2026.

Learning Resources is a leader in educational toys that help kids develop essential skills and a lifelong love of learning by building essential school-ready skills through play, while its sister company, hand2mind®, creates hands-on learning tools and educational toys that engage and support skill development for kids. Together, the brands led a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case challenging the legality of tariffs imposed by President Donald J. Trump in 2025 under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

"This legal case was never just about tariffs – it was about the very principle this country was founded on: the power to tax rests with the people's representatives in Congress, not in the hands of a single executive," says Rick Woldenberg, CEO of Learning Resources and hand2mind.

The case, now known as Learning Resources, Inc v Trump, argued that IEEPA does not authorize the president to unilaterally impose tariffs, a power the Constitution assigns to Congress. The Supreme Court took up the case and, in a 6–3 decision on February 20, 2026, held that IEEPA does not grant tariff authority to the executive branch, effectively invalidating the tariffs and marking a major decision on the limits of presidential power over trade policy.

"From the Boston Tea Party to today, Americans have pushed back against taxation without representation. As a small business owner, I felt a responsibility to stand up not only for my company, but for the constitutional framework that protects every business and every citizen from unchecked government power," continues Woldenberg. "Being recognized on the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list is an incredible honor, and it reinforces the importance of using our platform to stand up for those principles and for the broader business community."

Learning Resources and hand2mind bring learning to life through award-winning products that build skills through exploration, problem solving, and active play. United by their shared mission, they make learning more playful, creative, and accessible for every child. Learning Resources and hand2mind remain dedicated to empowering educators, inspiring learners, and building workplaces that celebrate creativity, and continuous improvement.

ABOUT LEARNING RESOURCES

We're Learning Resources®, and learning is where we play. Trusted by parents and teachers since 1984, we create award-winning educational toys that help kids build a lifelong love of learning while developing essential school-ready skills through play. From early concepts like ABCs and 123s to hands-on problem solving and screen-free STEM, our thoughtfully designed toys support learning for kids 18 months to 8 years old and across developmental stages, and skill levels. Discover learn-through-play favorites like the Pretend & Play® Calculator Cash Register, Farmer's Market Color Sorting Set and Toy of the Year winner Botley® the Coding Robot. For more information, visit www.learningresources.com, or follow the brand on TikTok @LearningResources, Facebook @LearningResources, and Instagram @LearningResources.

ABOUT HAND2MIND

At hand2mind®, we believe children learn best by doing. That's why, for over 60 years, we've been creating hands-on learning tools and educational toys that help kids build skills through exploration, problem-solving, and active play. From math and STEM to literacy and social-emotional learning, our screen-free educational tool and toys support engaged skill development in grades PreK and up. We inspire curiosity, build confidence and make learning fun—at home, in the classroom, and beyond. Unlock the power of hands-on learning by visiting www.hand2mind.com, or following the brand on TikTok @hand2mind, Facebook @hand2mindinc, and Instagram @hand2mindinc.

MEDIA CONTACT

Colleen Rooney Heltemes

213-988-8344

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Learning Resources