Learning Resources® Teams With DonorsChoose.org To Celebrate National Robotics Week

Individuals can visit DonorsChoose.org to help teachers across America get a Botley™ the Coding Robot Activity Set for their classrooms. Learning Resources has committed to matching donations up to $100,000. Through this match offer, Learning Resources is connecting classrooms to essential coding skills, and supporting tomorrow's engineers and coders. Aligned to Computer Science Teacher Association (CSTA) and International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Technology standards, Botley™ is the first classroom-appropriate early coding robot to be STEM Approved™ by STEM.org and is supported by downloadable resources online to set classrooms on their path to coding the future.

"For over 30 years, Learning Resources' products have empowered kids all over the world to build critical skills and get ready to take on the world," said Rick Woldenberg, CEO of Learning Resources. "By partnering with DonorsChoose.org during National Robotics Week and beyond, we are also empowering our community and our teachers to bring these necessary skills into the classroom."

DonorsChoose.org is the leading platform for supporting U.S. public schools and makes it easy for anyone to help a classroom in need, moving the nation closer to a place where students in every community have the tools and experiences they need for a great education.

"So many students will have hands-on coding and STEM experiences thanks to the generosity of Learning Resources," said Orly Michaeli, partnerships manager at DonorsChoose.org. "We can't wait to see the wonderful ways these projects will help teachers engage their students in powerful science learning opportunities."

To make a donation to be matched by Learning Resources for a Botley™ the Coding Robot for a teacher or classroom in need, visit https://www.donorschoose.org/match-offers.

To learn more about Learning Resources, visit www.learningresources.com. To learn more about DonorsChoose.org, visit www.donorschoose.org.

About Learning Resources

Learning Resources® is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, hands-on educational products trusted by teachers and parents and loved by children. The Company's 1,100+ high-quality products are sold in more than 80 countries, serving children and their families, preschool, kindergarten, primary, and middle-school markets. Among the Company's brands are Pretend & Play®, Smart Snacks®, New Sprouts™, Gears! Gears! Gears!®, Primary Science, now!Board™, simple technology, Hands-On Standards® publications, Rainbow Fractions® and Reading Rods®. Learning Resources is headquartered in Vernon Hills, IL, with a European office based in Kings Lynn, Norfolk, England.

About DonorsChoose.org

Founded in 2000 by a Bronx history teacher, DonorsChoose.org has raised over $675 million for America's classrooms. Teachers come to DonorsChoose.org to request the materials and experiences they need most for their classrooms, and donors give to the projects that inspire them. To date, 3 million people and partners have funded over 1 million projects on the site, reaching 27 million students and making DonorsChoose.org the leading platform for supporting U.S. public schools. DonorsChoose.org is the only crowdfunding platform that vets each request, delivers materials directly to schools, and captures the impact of every funded project with photos, thank yous, and a cost report showing how each dollar was spent. In 2014, DonorsChoose.org made the top 10 of Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies, the first time a charity has received such recognition.

