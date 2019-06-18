Learning Tree & Columbus Technologies Announce Partnership Agreement

The organizations' combined resources include the new Columbus Washington offices in addition to the many Learning Tree training facilities nationwide. The new Columbus facility is cloud-enabled with a modern technical Center of Excellence, inclusive of a purpose-built learning facility and collaboration space. Classes offered at this facility will focus on software development, cloud services, data analytics, and cybersecurity.

The Columbus Cyber program includes a cutting-edge Cyber Training Academy. "I am delighted to enter into this agreement with Learning Tree because I believe there is strategic value in connecting their learning solutions with our areas of expertise," stated Columbus' CEO Ajay Handa.

"Learning Tree is honored to partner with Columbus, a successful engineering and systems integration company serving the federal government. Our partnership will be of value to federal government agencies as they look to Columbus to support their IT modernization and digital transformation initiatives," said Richard A. Spires, Learning Tree's CEO.

About Columbus Technologies & Services

Columbus is headquartered in El Segundo, CA with a major office in the Washington DC area. Established in 2003, Columbus is an established Government Services business with market focus in three distinct areas including Aerospace, Health Services and National Security. The company has expertise in the areas of Engineering, Technology and Science.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is the trusted, global leader in supporting the development of knowledge, skills, and abilities in today's workforce. Learning Tree has helped more than 2.5 million individuals worldwide develop the skills and earn the certifications necessary to support their careers and organizations' missions. With the world's largest collection of proprietary and partner content for the IT profession, the Learning Tree ecosystem reflects how learning is done today and provides greater impact than eLearning or classroom learning alone.

