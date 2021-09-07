Learning Tree Appoints New CFO Igor Lima

Mr. Lima comes to Learning Tree with significant financial leadership experience in the public and private sector, supporting growth businesses in the software and high-tech industries. Most recently, before joining Learning Tree, he served as CFO of Mailgun Technologies, Credible Behavioral Health Software, and Amify. He played a key role in facilitating the sale of Mailgun Technologies to Thoma Bravo and Credible Behavioral Health Software to Qualifacts, a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Mr. Lima is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Finance and an International Business Certificate. He also holds a General Management Certificate from the Red McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas.

"It's exciting to join a company that has not only been at the forefront of training and leadership development, but also has the potential for significant growth. I'm thrilled to help shape that direction and to serve Learning Tree's community of customers and partners, alongside my colleagues," said Mr. Lima.

"The adult learning and education space is a vibrant and dynamic market," said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree. "I look forward to working with Igor to drive our next phase of growth and to continue to position our business for the future."

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted, global partner delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications, as well as the communication and critical thinking skills necessary to effectively deploy major initiatives, process improvement, and transformative business solutions. Nearly 3 million business professionals around the world have enhanced their skills through Learning Tree and its expert instructor corps, who bring our extensive library of proprietary and partner content to life. The Learning Tree "hands-on" approach to skills development reflects how learning is done today and provides greater impact than eLearning or classroom learning alone.

To learn more about Learning Tree, call 1-888-THE-TREE (843-8733) or visit www.LearningTree.com

Media Contact:

Tricia Sacchetti

Vice President, Worldwide Marketing

Learning Tree International

+1 703 925 5552

[email protected]

SOURCE Learning Tree International