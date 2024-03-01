Learning Tree Earns Scaled Agile Gold SPCT Partner Status: Expands Solutions for Enterprise Agile Success

HERNDON, Va., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International, an award-winning IT training, certification, and workforce solutions provider, today announced its elevation to Gold SAFe Practice Consultant-T (SPCT) Partner status with Scaled Agile, Inc. This achievement recognizes Learning Tree's expertise in guiding successful Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe®) implementations and places them in a select group of Scaled Agile Partners to achieve Gold SPCT status.

Learning Tree International

As a Gold SPCT Partner, Learning Tree offers a team of highly qualified SAFe Practice Consultants (SPCs). This team brings deep knowledge and years of real-world experience in applying SAFe principles to guide complex, large-scale Agile initiatives. Organizations gain a single, trusted partner for comprehensive SAFe training, coaching, and implementation support across both the public and private sectors.

"Our new, enhanced partnership with Scaled Agile enables us to satisfy our clients' broader SAFe transformation needs," said Marguerite Bryan, SPCT & Learning Tree Scaled Agile Curriculum Dean. "Not only are we expanding our course offerings, we are also able to deliver a full suite of SAFe implementation services."

SAFe: Building a Thriving, Results-Driven Workforce

The SAFe framework builds business agility, offering competitive advantage in the global marketplace, and is supported (alternatively "underpinned") by individuals earning SAFe Agile certification to enhance their skills and play a pivotal role in their organization's development. As per the official Scaled Agile website, the Framework adoption provides proven results and typically leads to significant gains, including 20-50% increases in productivity, 30-75% faster time-to-market, 35-75% improvement in quality, and 10-50% happier, more engaged employees.

Expert Guidance for Your SAFe Journey

Learning Tree helps customers identify and understand their preparedness for a Scaled Agile implementation, build a plan for transformation, and obtain the coaching and knowledge needed to drive their transformation journey.

• Build a culture of agility: Empower teams with essential SAFe skills to accelerate innovation, responsiveness, and customer experiences.

• Unlock business value: Streamline operations and outpace the competition.

• Create a thriving workforce: Boost employee engagement and satisfaction through Agile empowerment.

"Achieving Gold SPCT Partner status reaffirms our dedication to equipping both individuals and organizations with the essential skills and strategies for success in today's dynamic environment," said CEO David Brown. "Through our elevated partnership with Scaled Agile, we can deliver on our shared commitment to unlock lasting enterprise solutions through the transformative power of SAFe, empowering professionals to drive change, innovation, and productivity across their organization."

As part of its upgraded status, Learning Tree is now qualified to offer two new Scaled Agile course offerings, exclusive only to Gold SPCT partners:

Taking the First Step Toward SAFe Implementation

In addition to its expanded course offerings, Learning Tree will be hosting a free webinar, "Implementing SAFe: From Misunderstandings to Meaningful Results," on March 12th at 11am EST. This webinar will cover the most common misconceptions and pitfalls about SAFe implementation and will discuss taking actionable steps that lead to positive outcomes. Register for the webinar here: Implementing SAFe: From Misunderstandings to Meaningful Results

About Scaled Agile Inc

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility. Through integrated solutions that help teams unlock better ways of working, Scaled Agile is redefining the way the world's leading organizations identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Over 20,000 businesses and government agencies rely on SAFe and Scaled Agile's Global Partner Network to accelerate digital innovation and compete in a fast-changing marketplace.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted learning partner specializing in skill development, leadership training, and certification. Helping individuals and organizations achieve their goals, Learning Tree offers a comprehensive portfolio of courses encompassing technical skills training, leadership development, cybersecurity, project management, and more. Learning Tree's vision of providing best-in-class training that meets the needs of today's workforce is supported by a team of instructors and subject-matter experts with real-world experience, who effectively bring the company's extensive library of proprietary and partner content to life.

