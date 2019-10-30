Learning Tree Expands Award-Winning Cyber Security Training Curriculum

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To keep pace with today's in-demand technologies, as well as provide organizations the resources needed to close critical skills gaps, Learning Tree International announced the expansion of its cyber security curriculum, plus the launch of an interactive cyber security learning paths tool. Learning Tree has also won 2 cyber security industry awards, further underscoring its commitment to helping build the next-gen workforce.

How Serious is the Cyber Skills Gap Problem?

68% of IT Security Professionals report that cyber workforce skills gaps make it difficult to stay on top of security vulnerabilities.1

"Every single day, we talk to organizations who are desperately trying to close the cyber security skills gaps in their workforce," said Hamid Aougab, Learning Tree Senior Director of Product and Service Offerings. "We're excited to expand our training offerings in several key areas where our customers are experiencing the most critical skill deficiencies to keep their organization and client data safe."

New Cyber Security & IoT Training

Learning Tree has partnered with CertNexus to offer critical certifications in cyber security and IoT. As a platinum partner, Learning Tree's CertNexus training features official courseware and curricula, certified instructors, as well as official exams and exam vouchers included.

Interactive Cyber Security Learning Paths

Whether your role is business or technical, these recommended cyber security learning paths are available to discover courses and exams for building skills that align to individual development plans or scaled to team/organization development plans.

Learning Tree Wins 2 Cyber Security Awards

EC-Council Circle of Excellence

On October 9, 2019, Learning Tree received the EC-Council Circle of Excellence (Enterprise) Award for 2019. EC-Council, the world's largest cyber security technical certification body, presents the Circle of Excellence Award to select training organizations who exhibit a significant commitment to providing exceptional information security training and certification programs.

CompTIA Rising Star EMEA

Learning Tree received the Rising Star at the CompTIA EMEA Member & Partner Conference on October 7, 2019. The accolade is awarded to the CompTIA Learning Partner with the largest increase in CompTIA learning delivered year on year.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted, global partner delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications, as well as the communication and critical thinking skills necessary to effectively deploy and deliver major IT initiatives. With over 2.5 million IT & business professionals around the world enhancing their skills through Learning Tree's extensive library of proprietary and partner content, the Learning Tree ecosystem reflects how learning is done today and provides greater impact than eLearning or classroom learning alone. Transformational business solutions have evolved from working collaboratively with clients to address large-scale process improvement initiatives.

1 Tripwire Skills Gap Survey 2019

