Learning Tree International Partners with Suntiva for $100M FDA Integrated Services BPA

HERNDON, Va., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International has partnered with Suntiva, a business transformation company, to support the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Integrated Services Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). This contract has a five-year base with an estimated value of $100,000,000. The FDA Integrated Services BPA includes a full range of services and solutions necessary to support the FDA in the execution of its mission to protect public health. The vehicle was specifically crafted to provide consistency in service to FDA Offices and Centers, improve agency capabilities, develop individual and team talents, promote organizational development, and enhance collaborative communities across FDA.

"Learning Tree is honored to be a team member with Suntiva on the FDA Integrated Services BPA contract," said Richard A. Spires, Learning Tree CEO. "The FDA IS BPA includes a full range of services and solutions necessary to support the FDA and give its workforce the knowledge, skills, and abilities to aid its mission of protecting public health and better serving their employees. The vehicle aligns well with Learning Tree's Learning Ecosystem and we will support FDA through providing best-in-class Training Support and Workforce Development Services in areas to include Program and Project Management, Agile, and IT disciplines."

"The FDA Integrated Services BPA is an important win for Suntiva and all of our team members, strengthening our collective ability and commitment to improving performance in the Federal Government, specifically the Food and Drug Administration," said Dr. Hany Malik, President and CEO at Suntiva. "Our partner Learning Tree brings best-in-class training and workforce optimization solutions that complement our own service offerings and those of our team members. We look forward to working together in support of the FDA's public health mission and workforce development goals."

Learning Tree supports the President's Management Agenda PMA Cap Goal #3 – Developing a Workforce for the 21st Century through a portfolio of professional development services.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is the trusted, global leader in supporting the development of knowledge, skills, and abilities in today's workforce. Learning Tree has helped more than 2.5 million individuals worldwide develop the skills and earn the certifications necessary to support their careers and organizations' missions. With the world's largest collection of proprietary and partner content for the IT profession, the Learning Tree ecosystem reflects how learning is done today and provides greater impact than eLearning or classroom learning alone.

To learn more, call 1-888-THE-TREE (843-8733) or visit LearningTree.com/Evolve

