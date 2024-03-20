Learning Tree Launches Microsoft Applied Skills Instructor-Led Courses, Equipping Employees with In-Demand Skills and Credentials

HERNDON, Va., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International, a global leader in IT and technical training, announced the launch of the Microsoft Applied Skills program, which offers learners the exclusive opportunity to receive personalized guidance from best in-class instructors to help showcase their skills in cloud computing, AI, security and other technical areas that address critical business skills gaps and common challenges faced by top organizations.

Today's businesses face rapidly changing challenges that demand customized solutions. Applied Skills addresses this need by verifying essential abilities through scenario-based assessments. This program empowers individuals and organizations to bridge the skills gap, demonstrating the real-world proficiency employers seek.

In light of the ever-changing landscape of technology, Microsoft skills are regarded as a cornerstone. Underscoring this trend, LinkedIn's 2023 Emerging Jobs Report reveals that 5 of the top 10 most sought-after skills are Microsoft-related, including Microsoft Azure AI Cloud Engineer, Data Engineer specializing in Azure, and Security Engineer specializing in Azure.

Applied Skills was first introduced on Microsoft Learn and is available on-demand. As a selected partner, Learning Tree allows Applied Skills to be accessible at scale, bringing its award-winning instructor-led training to the program, adding a valuable dimension to the online platform. Participants benefit from expert guidance, hands-on labs, and personalized support, maximizing learning outcomes and ensuring real-world applicability. This unique blend of online flexibility and in-person expertise empowers individuals to confidently approach any task.

"Our product teams are laser-focused on understanding the ever-shifting needs of the learning community and anticipating the skills that will unlock career growth," says Magnus Nylund, COO of Learning Tree. "This partnership with Microsoft takes us a step further, allowing us to develop a robust selection of Applied Skills courses that deliver targeted validations for real-world scenarios. We're proud to empower our learning community with guidance from expert instructors and the practical, scenario-based training they need to advance their careers and make a real impact."

"At Microsoft, we understand the power of supplementing our online platform with expert-led training," says Geoff Hirsch, Senior Director of Microsoft's Global Learning Channel. "We're thrilled to work with Learning Tree for our Applied Skills program. Their experienced instructors and flexible learning model perfectly complement our platform's reach and accessibility. We believe this collaboration will empower individuals to not only gain the knowledge needed for Applied Skills assessments, but also continue their learning journey long after the classroom session ends. Learning Tree's dedication to high-quality training and their focus on real-world application make them an ideal partner for this initiative."

This Learning Tree collaboration with Microsoft unlocks a new era of enhanced credentials and skill development. For organizations and individuals looking to take advantage of this exclusive offer, go to LearningTree.com/Certifications/Microsoft to register for the Applied Skills new course offerings and help your team take their careers to the next level.

Learning Tree International is a trusted global learning partner that delivers innovative, tailored training solutions to help individuals and organizations achieve their goals. With nearly 50 years of experience, Learning Tree has helped more than 65,000 organizations worldwide develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today's dynamic business environment.

