Learning Tree Launches Official Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Course for Cybersecurity Mandate

The CMMC was created to verify organizations have achieved levels of compliance as required by the US Department of Defense if they wish to be awarded contracts. Organizations are certified from Level 1 (Basic Cyber Hygiene) to Level 5 (Advanced/Progressive) where each progressive level allows an organization to bid on contracts exclusively to those certified to the higher level. Level 5 certification indicates this organization's security posture is verified to the highest standard. CMMC is not a self-certification program. Therefore, any business conducting business with the DoD, including subcontractors, must comply and become certified by the CMMC-AB. The requirements and guidelines of the CMMC will be standardized to be fully adopted by September 30, 2025. All Defense contractors must be certified at that time and remain up-to-date in certification, with renewal being mandatory every three years.

"Organizations should focus on laying the foundation for CMMC certification now so that they can continue winning contracts tomorrow," said Brandon Finlen, Learning Tree Head of Product. "Since certification training can only happen through an authorized partner, we are extremely proud to lead the way as a CMMC-AB approved licensed training provider with official course content."

"As the largest global Licensed Training Provider, we're here to support the CMMC ecosystem," said David Brown, Learning Tree CEO. "Our courses are designed to develop world-class talent that will ensure the security of the nation's DoD supply chain. As an authorized RPO (Registered Provider Organization) with a core group of Provisional Assessors and Instructors who have gone through the certification program, we give each practitioner the opportunity and confidence to achieve their business and personal goals."

Learning Tree is ready to help organizations prepare for the CMMC mandate and its impact, regardless of their need. Learning Tree currently offers a one-day course on identifying crucial elements of CMMC and developing a strategic plan called Navigating CMMC Requirements. Additionally, there is a five-day Cybersecurity CMMC Professional (CCP) course accompanied by a comprehensive curriculum designed to train and certify individuals with the knowledge necessary to meet compliance.

Organizations looking to move toward immediate compliance can get started today by signing up for the CMMC CCP certification training course provided by Learning Tree. Learn more about course registration and availability at Learning Tree CMMC Business Solutions Hub.

