Learning Tree Tackles Cybersecurity Skills Gap, Awarded the EC-Council Circle of Excellence Award

HERNDON, Va., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International announces it has received the distinguished 2023 EC-Council Circle of Excellence (Enterprise) Award. This marks Learning Tree's seventh time winning this accolade in the last ten years, demonstrating sustained commitment to top-tier cybersecurity training.

The EC-Council Circle of Excellence (Enterprise) Award honors global training partners for their exceptional efforts in advancing cybersecurity education and developing skilled professionals. Winners are carefully selected based on criteria such as:

Demonstrated commitment to shaping the cybersecurity workforce. Outstanding student feedback and post-class evaluation results. High rates of students continuing to pursue EC-Council certifications. Volume of students trained in cybersecurity disciplines. Continuous program innovation and improvement.



Learning Tree's partnership with EC-Council provides learners access to world-class cybersecurity certification training, including the in-demand Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) and EC-Council Certified CISO (CCISO) . Unique to the Learning Tree experience is the emphasis on hands-on application and post-course instructor coaching, crucial for successful implementation.

In a world facing escalating cyber threats, the cybersecurity skills gap poses a significant risk. According to the 2023 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, a staggering 67% of global cybersecurity practitioners and leaders report that their organizations lack sufficient staff to effectively prevent and manage security issues. Learning Tree addresses this challenge head-on, providing world-class training programs that develop the cybersecurity professionals of tomorrow.

"Without any background on the subject, Learning Tree helped me understand best practices, pass the CEH exam, and earn my certification within five days," said an IT Project Manager/Inspector for the U.S. Department of State. "The instructor was great and the group dynamics with other attendees added greatly to my learning experience."

"This EC-Council award isn't just about us - it's a testament to our students," said Magnus Nylund, COO of Learning Tree. "Their hard work and success in cybersecurity is why we do what we do. This recognition fuels our mission to empower even more professionals with cutting-edge skills and hands-on training that makes a tangible difference."

For more information on the EC-Council Certification Training Courses provided by Learning Tree, access the directory here: https://www.learningtree.com/certifications/ec-council

About EC-Council

EC-Council is a globally recognized cybersecurity certification body specializing in information security education and training. Its mission is to enhance cybersecurity readiness across the world through respected credentials like the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified CISO (CCISO), and more.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted learning partner specializing in skill development, leadership training, and certification. Helping individuals and organizations achieve their goals, Learning Tree offers a comprehensive portfolio of courses encompassing technical skills training, leadership development, cybersecurity, project management, and more. Learning Tree's vision of providing best-in-class training that meets the needs of today's workforce is supported by a team of instructors and subject-matter experts with real-world experience, who effectively bring the company's extensive library of proprietary and partner content to life.

