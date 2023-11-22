Learning Tree's Expertise in IT and Technical Training Earns Coveted Spot on Training Industry's Top 20 List

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International, a global leader in training and certification, has been named to Training Industry's 2023 Top IT & Technical Training Companies list for the 13th time. This prominent award underscores Learning Tree's commitment to providing best-in-class training delivered by experienced instructors and subject matter experts who bring real-world insights to match the evolving needs of today's workforce.

Training Industry, the premier source of information and research for corporate learning leaders, carefully selects companies for the Top 20 list based on a rigorous set of criteria, including the breadth and quality of program offerings, industry visibility and innovation, client and user satisfaction, and business performance and growth.

"This year's Top 20 IT & Technical Training Companies are leading innovators in the IT training sector," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These companies demonstrate high-quality content on topics and skill sets such as cybersecurity, data science/analytics, cloud computing, programming with a wide range of programming languages and much more. Utilizing advanced technologies and modalities like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual labs, these companies take an immersive approach to training and work continuously to quickly adapt and keep up with the ever-changing IT market."                         

Learning Tree's selection to the 2023 Top IT & Technical Training Companies list is a testament to its dedication to providing exceptional training solutions that empower individuals and organizations to achieve their full potential. The company's extensive portfolio of technical skills courses, key certifications such as CISSP® and ITIL®, to mainstay technologies such as Power BI, SharePoint, and SQL, to emerging areas such as AI and CMMC among others, are delivered by an award-winning learning platform that has helped grow the careers of more than 3.5 million professionals globally.

"Learning Tree International, is at the forefront of innovation in IT training, and we are honored to accept this award for the 13th time," announced CEO David Brown. "This accolade reflects our team's commitment to excellence and our efforts to push the boundaries of IT training, ensuring both organizations and individuals achieve their goals."

Brown emphasized, "Learning Tree is not just a training provider; we're shaping the IT industry's future by integrating new technologies and methodologies into our programs, preparing learners for success today and tomorrow."

The company's partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft underscore its agonistic approach to supporting customers' needs on their platform of choice. These alliances align Learning Tree's offerings with the latest trends, including AI and CMMC, and enable the provision of advanced training solutions. This commitment to innovation and emerging technologies solidifies Learning Tree's status as a premier IT and technical training provider. Information about Learning Tree can be found at https://www.learningtree.com

About Training Industry, Inc.
Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazines, webinars, podcasts, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

About Learning Tree International
Learning Tree International is a trusted learning partner specializing in skill development, leadership training, and certification. Helping individuals and organizations achieve their goals, Learning Tree offers a comprehensive portfolio of courses encompassing technical skills training, leadership development, cybersecurity, project management, and more. Learning Tree's vision of providing best-in-class training that meets the needs of today's workforce is supported by a team of instructors and subject-matter experts with real-world experience, who effectively bring the company's extensive library of proprietary and partner content to life.

