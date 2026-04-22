Learning Without Tears Launches Get Set for School®: Letters & Literacy™ to Strengthen Early Literacy Through Play and Movement

New Pre-K and TK program blends science of reading with hands-on learning to build essential reading and writing foundations

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Without Tears, a leader in early literacy, today announced the development of Get Set for School®: Letters & Literacy™, a comprehensive early learning solution designed to help Pre-K and Transitional Kindergarten (TK) students build the foundational skills needed for long-term reading and writing success. Grounded in the science of reading, the program, which will be available in June of 2026, integrates phonological awareness, alphabet knowledge, emergent writing, and fine motor development through purposeful play, movement, and explicit instruction.

With approximately 40% of children entering kindergarten unprepared for literacy demands, Letters & Literacy builds on Learning Without Tears' existing strength in emergent writing to address a critical gap. Many young learners lack the skills to form letters, connect sounds to symbols, and express ideas in writing, which are key building blocks for future success.

"Early literacy success is so much more than just recognizing letters and sounds. Most programs overlook that children need to move, play, color, and sing. Active multisensory learning is the best way to deeply develop fine motor skills, phonological awareness, writing readiness, and alphabet knowledge. These are the foundational skills that make for successful readers and writers," said Eric Olsen, CEO of Learning Without Tears. "Letters & Literacy gives educators a research-based pathway to help students build the physical and cognitive foundations needed for confident, fluent literacy."

A Research-Based, Classroom-Ready Solution

Purposeful Progression

A 36-week, developmentally sequenced program integrates phonological awareness, alphabet knowledge, and emergent writing to guide students from pre-writing skills to accurate letter formation with built-in differentiation for different developmental stages.

A 36-week, developmentally sequenced program integrates phonological awareness, alphabet knowledge, and emergent writing to guide students from pre-writing skills to accurate letter formation with built-in differentiation for different developmental stages. Multisensory, Hands-On Learning

Tactile, movement-based activities—featuring music, manipulatives, and play—help students connect sounds to symbols while strengthening fine motor skills.

Tactile, movement-based activities—featuring music, manipulatives, and play—help students connect sounds to symbols while strengthening fine motor skills. Seamless Implementation

An all-in-one system of teacher guide, student materials, manipulatives, and digital tools makes it easy to integrate into existing routines and tailor instruction.

By combining explicit, research-based instruction with joyful, play-driven learning experiences, Letters & Literacy helps educators build strong early literacy foundations while keeping young learners actively engaged and setting them on a path toward confident reading and writing success.

To learn more about Get Set for School®: Letters & Literacy™, visit: https://www.lwtears.com/solutions/early-learning/letters-literacy

About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears® (LWT) has brought its research-driven, child-centered approach to teaching and learning foundational literacy skills for over 40 years. LWT provides supplemental programs for Pre-K through grade 6, including the award-winning Handwriting Without Tears® and Get Set for School®, supporting over 4 million children annually. Explicit instruction and hands-on activities build kindergarten readiness, handwriting, keyboarding, phonics, and writing skills. These multisensory, developmentally appropriate resources support all learners. LWT's programs and professional learning are trusted by educators worldwide.

For more information, please visit http://www.lwtears.com.

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SOURCE Learning Without Tears