Learning.com Program Adopted by Texas State Board of Education

Curriculum earns state approval for updated Technology Applications Standards

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning.com announced today that the Texas State Board of Education adopted its newly developed K-8 digital literacy and computer science program as state-approved instructional materials. Learning.com's TechApps for Texas was found to meet Proclamation 2024 for Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills for Technology Applications (TA-TEKS) and was the only adopted curriculum to meet 100% of state standards for grades Kindergarten through 8th grade.

"Learning.com is proud that the State Board of Education recognized that our K-8 computer science solution met Texas' updated, more rigorous standards," said Keith Oelrich, CEO of Learning.com. "With this official seal of approval, we're excited to continue our valued collaborations with teachers and administrators across the great state of Texas and prepare more students for success in our rapidly changing digital world."

Learning.com's TechApps for Texas will be available for implementation in schools across Texas for fall 2024.The interactive, gamified program engages students with complete grade-specific K-8 coverage of each strand: Computational Thinking, Data Literacy, Management & Representation, Creativity & Innovation, Digital Citizenship, Practical Technology Concepts.

"Our team of educators meticulously designed the TechApps for Texas program to meet the state's standards, and now that the program has been adopted, we are eager to ensure educators feel ready to leverage the program to the fullest extent with their students," said Kelli Erwin, Ed.D., Director of Education at Learning.com.

To learn more, visit https://www.learning.com/texas-techapps/.

About Learning.com

Learning.com is dedicated to preparing students for success in our digital world. Founded in 1999, the company currently partners with 10 percent of U.S. school districts and serves more than 1.6 million students each year. Learning.com has earned more than 30 industry awards, including 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2017 Award of Excellence from "Tech & Learning;" ISTE 2017 Best of Show; "The Oregonian's Top Workplace" for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2018, 2017 and 2016; the "Healthiest Employers of Oregon" for 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, and the Employee Resource Group Council's "Diversity Impact Awards" 2023 and 2022.

Learning.com's K-12 curriculum solution, EasyTech, helps students develop computer science, digital literacy and problem-solving skills. Learning.com's EasyCode curriculum is a comprehensive coding solution for K-12 that develops students' coding, computational thinking and computer science prowess. EasyTech and EasyCode, both delivered through the Learning.com platform, feature scaffolded, student-led digital lessons, as well as district and school-wide reporting to measure programs efficacy and optimize implementation. By enabling schools to integrate technology more meaningfully, and cultivate digital readiness, Learning.com's comprehensive curriculum plays a critical role in equipping all students to excel in a digital world.

