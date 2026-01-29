LearnLux Report Reveals Financial Stress Crisis Affecting Nearly 9 in 10 Employees Across All Ages and Income Levels

Data from 27,000 global employees show strong demand for workplace financial wellbeing benefits

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnLux, the leading workplace financial wellbeing provider, today released its 2026 Workplace Financial Wellbeing Report finding 88 percent of employees experience financial stress, illuminating a crisis that directly impacts workplace productivity and retention. As cost-of-living pressures and economic uncertainty persist, the report finds 90 percent of employees view financial wellbeing benefits as an essential part of an employee benefits package.

The report also finds the significant benefits workplace financial wellbeing programs can provide. Ninety-one percent of employees say they can focus more at work when they are not stressed about their finances.

"Amid a real and growing cost-of-living crisis, financial stress has become the central workplace challenge that affects employees across all income brackets, ages, and stages of life," said Rebecca Liebman, Co-Founder and CEO of LearnLux. "Financial stress has a solution. The findings from our report back up what we already know to be true: companies that invest in the tools employees need to manage financial stress see high employee satisfaction, productivity, retention, and overall wellbeing."

The report, based on anonymized financial wellbeing claims data from 27,000 global program participants, finds financial stress concerns across income levels, ages, industries, and geographies.

Employees in the U.S. and globally have distinct and shared priorities. Both groups are concerned about retirement preparation (56 percent U.S., 53 percent globally) and investing (46 percent U.S., 64 percent globally), though Americans are prioritizing credit card debt (34 percent) while international employees plan for homeownership (44 percent).

Key findings in the 2026 LearnLux Workplace Financial Wellbeing Report were reviewed by benefits leads at major employers and other benefits experts to ensure it was consistent with broader market trends and workplace findings.

The report also demonstrates increased employee satisfaction in employers who offer LearnLux:

80% have a more positive view of their employer because they have access to LearnLux as an employee benefit

79% of employees say they are more likely to stay with their current employer because they offer LearnLux as a benefit

Founded more than a decade ago, LearnLux now supports more than 2.5 million individuals in 100 countries and 35 languages. Its offering includes personalized guidance from Certified Financial Planner® Professionals, as well as easy-to-use digital tools that allow everyone to make a financial plan and stick with it. The company serves employers across the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, and Global 2000.

The full 2026 Workplace Financial Wellbeing Report is available to download here for a closer look at the factors influencing workplace financial stress and what employers can do to alleviate it.

About LearnLux

LearnLux is the leading workplace financial wellbeing provider that blends fiduciary digital planning with access to one-on-one guidance from Certified Financial Planner® professionals. LearnLux's award-winning program equips employees with a financial plan to guide them through decision points like budgeting, paying down debt, electing benefits, understanding equity compensation, starting a family, buying a home, saving for retirement, and more. Advanced reporting keeps our partners in the know, and drives results like reduction in financial stress, increased productivity, reduced employee turnover, greater use of pretax products, on-time retirement, and healthcare savings. LearnLux members feel great about their money, allowing their work and wellbeing to thrive. Learn more at learnlux.com .

