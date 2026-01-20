MAXIS GBN PARTNERS WITH LEARNLUX TO PROVIDE GLOBAL FINANCIAL WELLBEING SUPPORT

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXIS Global Benefits Network (MAXIS GBN) is announcing its new partnership with LearnLux,1 a leading global financial wellbeing provider. The partnership will enable its multinational clients to give employees access to expert financial wellness guidance, no matter where they are in the world.

LearnLux is the market leader in financial wellbeing,2 helping employees navigate life decisions with unbiased, judgment-free guidance on budgeting, managing debt, electing benefits, planning for major life events and saving for retirement. Its platform offers employees interactive educational resources and tools that are customisable and aligned with specific benefits plans to ensure guidance meets their unique needs. Employees can also access unlimited 1:1 guidance with Certified Financial Planners® and receive a personalised financial plan to help them address their personal goals.

Studies show that when employees feel confident about their finances, employers benefit from reduced financial stress-related absenteeism, higher productivity, better benefits utilisation, and greater return on their total compensation investments.3 And according to a recent LearnLux report, employees value financial support being provided by their employer:

79% of employees say they are more likely to stay with their current employer because they offer LearnLux

76% of employees surveyed agreed that having access to LearnLux improved their confidence so they can achieve their financial goals.4

LearnLux supports employers and employees in over 100 countries worldwide, delivering services in 35+ languages.

Rebecca Liebman, Chief Executive Officer at LearnLux said, "Financial stress is universal, but getting the support needed to address it hasn't been. And that's where LearnLux comes in. We're proud to make expert, judgment-free guidance accessible to employees no matter where they are in the world. We're excited to be partnering with MAXIS GBN to bring that same trusted experience to its multinational clients, with support that's truly local in language, benefits and context."

Dr Leena Johns, Chief Health & Wellness Officer at MAXIS GBN said, "We are living in a time of huge economic uncertainty, with rising inflation, cost of living crises and limited access to tailored financial guidance. And this doesn't just impact financial health – the stress associated with financial uncertainty can have a huge impact on both individuals and business. Many employees around the world cite financial concerns as their primary source of stress and this can result in a downturn in productivity and missed work days.5

"But all hope is not lost – there's a huge opportunity to give employees the skills and tools they need to take control and better manage their personal finances. I'm delighted that we're adding LearnLux to our wellness technology marketplace, helping our multinational clients empower their people to tackle this rising issue – and the stress associated with it – to ultimately live happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives."

LearnLux is the latest supplier to join MAXIS GBN's wellness technology marketplace . The marketplace offers multinationals a dedicated and unique suite of digital-led health and wellness services from some of the world's most innovative providers. The marketplace consists of carefully selected third-party suppliers that deliver global wellness solutions to multinationals and their people, matching the footprint of the employer.

This document has been prepared by MAXIS GBN S.A.S. and is for informational purposes only – it does not constitute advice. MAXIS GBN S.A.S. has made every effort to ensure that the information contained in this document has been obtained from reliable sources but cannot guarantee accuracy or completeness. The information contained in this document may be subject to change at any time without notice. Any reliance you place on this information is therefore strictly at your own risk.

MAXIS GBN S.A.S. may receive fees, commissions and/or other remuneration from third parties in connection with the services we carry out for you.

About LearnLux

LearnLux is the leading workplace financial wellbeing provider that blends fiduciary digital planning with access to one-on-one guidance from Certified Financial Planner® professionals. LearnLux's award-winning program equips employees with a financial plan to guide them through decision points like budgeting, paying down debt, electing benefits, understanding equity compensation, starting a family, buying a home, saving for retirement, and more. Advanced reporting keeps our partners in the know, and drives results like reduction in financial stress, increased productivity, reduced employee turnover, greater use of pretax products, on-time retirement, and healthcare savings. LearnLux members feel great about their money, allowing their work and wellbeing to thrive. Learn more at learnlux.com.

About MAXIS GBN

MAXIS Global Benefits Network (MAXIS GBN), co-founded by MetLife and AXA in 1998 is one of the leading international employee benefits networks providing global service capabilities and delivering world-class employee benefits perspectives and solutions to clients in over 100 markets around the world. In February 2016, MetLife and AXA further strengthened their relationship by combining all of its MAXIS GBN existing operations under a joint venture company. This transformation helps leverage the existing strength of the network and its two parent companies while further enhancing the client experience, focusing on product innovation and providing data analytics. For more information, please visit www.maxis-gbn.com .

The MAXIS Global Benefits Network ("Network") is a network of locally licensed MAXIS member insurance companies ("Members") founded by AXA France Vie, Paris, France ("AXA") and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, New York, NY ("MLIC"). MAXIS GBN S.A.S, a Private Limited Company with a share capital of €4,650,000, registered with ORIAS under number 16000513, and with its registered office at 313, Terrasses de l'Arche – 92727 Nanterre Cedex, France, is an insurance and reinsurance intermediary that promotes the Network. MAXIS GBN S.A.S is jointly owned by affiliates of AXA and MLIC and does not issue policies or provide insurance; such activities are carried out by the Members. MAXIS GBN S.A.S operates in the UK through its UK establishment with its registered address at 1st Floor, The Monument Building, 11 Monument Street, London EC3R 8AF, Establishment Number BR018216 and in other European countries on a services basis. MAXIS GBN S.A.S operates in the U.S. through MAXIS Insurance Brokerage Services, Inc., with its registered office located in New York, USA, a New York licensed insurance broker. MLIC and Delaware American Life Insurance Company are the only Members licensed to transact insurance business in New York. The other Members are not licensed or authorised to do business in New York and the policies and contracts they issue have not been approved by the New York Superintendent of Financial Services, are not protected by the New York state guaranty fund, and are not subject to all of the laws of New York.

