Lear's EXO Technology Signs Hyundai as its First Development Partner

EXO Technology provides best-in-class performance by combining near-instant positioning and high accuracy without the need for base stations, and it does so in some of the most challenging weather and urban canyon environments. The cloud-computing and software-based technology enables the safe deployment of advanced autonomous mobility solutions by working with standard automotive GNSS receivers to deliver fast, centimeter-level accuracy anywhere on the globe.

Beginning in early 2019, HATCI plans to utilize the complete EXO high accuracy vehicle positioning solution, including full access to electronic hardware, on-vehicle sensor fusion software and the cloud-based EXO correction service.

"Lear's EXO Technology delivers the fastest high-accuracy and globally scalable GNSS vehicle positioning solution purpose-built to meet stringent automotive requirements," said Eric Partington, Vice President, Connectivity at Lear. "The partnership between Lear and HATCI enables advanced safety and autonomous mobility applications utilizing Lear's proprietary EXO vehicle positioning technology."

The EXO Technology Partnership Program is a collaborative effort between Lear, OEMs and other ecosystem players that provides a full automotive grade solution for V2X and Level 2/3 autonomous driving features. Lear expects to welcome more innovation development partnerships throughout 2019.

About Lear Corporation

Lear Corporation is one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive seating systems and electrical systems (E-Systems). Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 165,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear currently ranks #148 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation. Lear is where passion drives possibilities.

About Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc.

As one of Hyundai Motor Group's (HMG) six centers focused on research and development (R&D), Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI) was established in 1986 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. HATCI is HMG's design, technology and engineering division for North America. As HMG solidified its position as one of the top five global OEMs, HATCI has grown to include a strong network of engineering disciplines and increased business-focused activities to support North America's Voice of the Customer.

HATCI supports new model development for HMG's North American operations and global programs from our dedicated engineering facilities and support staff at affiliate sites located throughout the United States (Alabama, California, Georgia, Michigan and Washington D.C.). HATCI's success in satisfying the demands of increasingly sophisticated consumers is a direct result of HMG's commitment to the future of American automotive engineering. HATCI upholds a strong R&D philosophy hinged on creative and passionate input of all team members. This philosophy is paramount to HMG's North American operational strategy and serves as the foundation for engineering excellence and technological advancement.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

SOURCE Lear Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lear.com

