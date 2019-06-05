Lear’s Xevo Market and EXO Technology to be Showcased at TU Automotive Detroit

Xevo Market, a merchant-to-driver platform, connects consumers with their favorite merchant brands and services by delivering highly-contextual engagement opportunities through the touchscreens of their vehicles and their vehicle-branded mobile apps. EXO Technology is a proprietary Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) solution that provides highly accurate, near-instant vehicle positioning, even in some of the most challenging weather and urban canyon environments. Uniting the two technologies offers the vehicle occupant more accurate localization and opportunities for enhanced customer service and convenience.

"With more features and functions developed with the vehicle occupant in mind, we are seeing an upside from higher-value connectivity technology, enabling better services for consumers and more value for our OEM customers. With the synergies between EXO and XEVO, Lear is accelerating our user experience capabilities and critical expertise linking vehicle connectivity and networking to cloud and mobile devices," said John Absmeier, Lear's Chief Technology Officer.

John Cordell, VP of AI Product at Xevo, a Lear company, will discuss "The Future of the Data-Driven User Experience" during a keynote presentation at TU Automotive on June 5, 2019, from 12:35pm - 1:00pm. Cordell will examine how automakers and service providers can enhance their user experiences using data from in-car platforms, companion apps, and vehicle usage. This will make journeys safer and more convenient, personalize the driving experience with targeted alerts and offers, and improve fleet management and driver transparency.

Lear is a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems. Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered, and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 169,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear currently ranks #147 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation. Lear is where passion drives possibilities.

