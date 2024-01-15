LeaseCrunch Announces Significant Investment by Aquiline Capital Partners

News provided by

Aquiline Capital Partners LP

15 Jan, 2024, 08:07 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseCrunch LLC ("LeaseCrunch" or "the company"), a leading lease accounting and lease management software provider, today announces a major growth investment from Aquiline Capital Partners LP, a private investment specialist with $10 billion in assets under management that invests across financial services and related technologies.

LeaseCrunch optimizes lease accounting processes for Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") firms by automating calculations and the required deliverables. The solution allows firms to streamline operations, save time, reduce errors, lower costs and simplify compliance with the new lease accounting standards. Through its distinctive dual access capabilities, LeaseCrunch enables CPA firms to work independently or collaboratively with their clients.

Founded by a team of former CPAs and accounting auditors in 2016, LeaseCrunch has grown to support over 600 CPA firms, including many of the largest in the US. Following the investment from Aquiline, LeaseCrunch will continue to scale the business through organic growth by expanding its product offering and capabilities to better serve its existing customer base and will pursue M&A opportunities to add further capabilities in line with customer demand.

Ane Ohm, CEO and Co-Founder of LeaseCrunch said: "We are excited about the investment from Aquiline Capital Partners, which reaffirms our commitment to transforming lease accounting for CPA firms. This partnership will propel us to innovate further and provide enhanced solutions to our clients, empowering them to navigate the evolving landscape of accounting standards with confidence and ease."

Bruce Crabtree, Principal at Aquiline, commented: "The LeaseCrunch team has built an impressive platform that effectively streamlines lease accounting, enabling CPA firms and corporate leaders to optimise their operations. As CPA firms face material talent shortages and growing demand for their services, it is imperative that firms adopt leading software solutions to automate workflows and increase efficiencies. We are thrilled to join forces with LeaseCrunch, leveraging our deep expertise in investing in mission critical software businesses to further accelerate the company's growth."

Marks Baughan served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to LeaseCrunch in the transaction. The transaction closed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Additional financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch is a leading provider of lease accounting and lease management software solutions in North America. The company delivers an easy-to-use software solution that addresses the biggest challenges of new lease standards ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87, GASB 94 and GASB 96, particularly for CPA firms. LeaseCrunch is committed to creating value for CPA firms and companies by providing efficiencies in lease accounting and management processes. For more information, visit www.leasecrunch.com.

About Aquiline Capital Partners

Aquiline Capital Partners LP is a private investment specialist based in New York, London, Philadelphia, and Greenwich, Connecticut, that invests across financial services and related technologies. The firm has $10.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, visit www.aquiline.com.

SOURCE Aquiline Capital Partners LP

