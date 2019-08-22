LeaseLock Announces Ed Wolff as Chief Revenue Officer

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the only provider of a nationwide A-rated lease insurance program that totally eliminates security deposits in rental housing, today announced that former RealPage and Pinnacle executive Ed Wolff has joined the company as chief revenue officer.

Wolff will oversee the next phase of growth for LeaseLock as it strengthens category leadership with its first-to-market Zero Deposit™ lease insurance product—totally eliminating all deposits, surety bonds, cosigners and guarantors from the lease transaction. Wolff will help lead all enterprise sales, account management and marketing functions including expanding nationwide rollouts across NMHC Top 50 clients.

Wolff brings 25 years of unique strategic leadership experience to his new role—working both as a technology executive at RealPage, a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, and as an operating executive for Pinnacle, the third largest property management company with over 170,000 units.

Before joining LeaseLock, Wolff served as President of RealPage LeasingDesk Insurance where he led all business strategy, product development, sales, account management and customer service groups. Wolff oversaw the growth of LeasingDesk Insurance into the industry's largest provider of renters insurance, with over 7 million units on the platform. Prior to RealPage, he was Chief Operating Officer at Cortland Partners and Chief Administrative Officer at Pinnacle—both NMHC Top 50 Apartment Managers.

"We could not be more excited about Ed joining LeaseLock. He has tremendous vision and a proven track record of scaling risk products across multi-million units," said Reichen Kuhl, founder and CEO of LeaseLock. "His vast experience working both sides of the table uniquely positions him to accelerate our growth, as we totally eradicate deposits from the apartment industry. We are humbled and thrilled Ed shares our same vision and chose LeaseLock to see it through."

"LeaseLock is leveraging insurtech to deliver a modern lease experience for both residents and operators," said Wolff. "The multifamily landscape is rapidly evolving. Renters have more choices than ever, and expect leasing to be fast, seamless and affordable. The industry needs modernization to keep pace with evolving consumer preferences while also upgrading to superior financial instruments that better protect their properties, optimize operations and drive net operating income for their assets. LeaseLock is perfectly positioned to deliver against these requirements, and the time is now."

Wolff graduated from Hofstra University, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management. He then went on to earn a Master of Science in Technology Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

About LeaseLock

LeaseLock helps the world find home. Powered by insurance technology, LeaseLock delivers a modern transaction for rental housing—faster, simpler and more affordable.

Headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA, LeaseLock Zero Deposit™ totally eliminates all deposits, surety bonds, cosigners and guarantors. Renters pay a fee starting at $19 per month that generates over $5,000 in coverage for the property on every lease. Renters save thousands of dollars at move-in, while properties drive more traffic, convert more leases, significantly reduce bad debt, and fully eliminate deposit administration and liability.

LeaseLock is launching across more than 1,000,000 apartment homes, backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. LeaseLock secured $10M in Series A financing from leading insurance and real estate technology venture funds including, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Wildcat Venture Partners and Moderne Ventures. For more information, please visit www.leaselock.com .

Media Contact:

LinnellTaylor Marketing

Marlena DeFalco

Account Director

(303) 682-3943

marlena@linnelltaylor.com

SOURCE LeaseLock

Related Links

https://leaselock.com/

