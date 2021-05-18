LeaseLock partners with Grace Hill to Deploy and Optimize Zero Deposit Leasing Practices Nationally

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the world's leading insurtech platform for real estate, today announced a partnership with multifamily innovator of talent and customer management solutions leader Grace Hill. The alliance is designed to consolidate training information under one dashboard and enhance the training experience.

LeaseLock is the only AI-driven financial technology platform for rental housing providers that completely replaces deposits.

Through the partnership, LeaseLock clients who are also Grace Hill clients will have the ability to pull LeaseLock training materials into their Grace Hill Vision dashboards. Training and policy information will be accessible in a single location, creating ease of use for clients, as well as improved marketability.

"We're excited to partner with Grace Hill, the industry's top online talent training platform provider, to centralize training resources for our shared clients," said Lindsey Holland, VP of Client Services at LeaseLock. "Through this collaboration and consolidation effort clients gain the convenience of automated learning and support functions to help improve operational goals while eliminating security deposits for good."

LeaseLock powers a modern leasing experience with integrated insurance technology deployed through native property software systems and back-office workflows. Operators market their communities as Zero Deposit™, creating an affordable, seamless resident experience and conversion lift — while protecting their properties with $5,000 in rent loss and damage coverage on every new lease with the standard coverage plan.

Grace Hill's property performance loop establishes the policies, training, assessment, and survey components of the talent and customer experience management process. The integrated, scalable solution enables customers to develop, retain and grow their talent and property performance.

The LeaseLock integration with Grace Hill's Vision dashboard gives onsite team members additional support to effectively incorporate lease insurance into their online resident leasing processes. With LeaseLock Zero Deposit, property teams can better convert prospects by eliminating difficult conversations about high-cost security deposits and awkward sales pitches involving surety bonds.

"Grace Hill strives to always find ways to improve upon property performance, and a key piece of that is through optimized leasing training. We're honored to add such an innovative partner and we look forward to driving the industry forward together," said Melissa Palmer, Business Development Manager - Strategic Partners at Grace Hill.

LeaseLock is the world's leading insurtech platform for real estate.

Our flagship lease insurance product leverages artificial intelligence to eliminate security deposits from enterprise operating infrastructure—powering a faster, simpler, more affordable rental transaction. LeaseLock seamlessly deploys within the native online leasing checkout, resulting in significant conversion lift—while instantly generating industry-leading coverage for the property on every lease.

LeaseLock has insured over $1 billion in leases backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Our global investors include SoftBank Ventures Asia, Wildcat Ventures, Westerly Winds, Vertex Ventures US, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Moderne Ventures, and Mucker Capital.

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled talent performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 1,700 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn .

