Leather Boots Market to grow by USD 7.72 billion from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Bata Brands Sarl Burberry Group Plc, and Crocs Inc. and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leather boots market is estimated to grow by USD 7.72 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.57%. The leather boots market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer leather boots market are Adidas AG, Bata Brands Sarl, Belstaff International Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, C and J Clark International Ltd., Caleres Inc., Crockett and Jones, Crocs Inc., ECCO Sko AS, Geox S.p.A, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Mirza International Ltd, Prada S.p.A, Skechers USA Inc., The LVMH group, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., VF Corp., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and Woodland Worldwide.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Leather Boots Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Bata Brands Sarl - The company offers leather boots such as Bata Dark Brown Boots For Men, Bata Men Black Textured Leather Boots, and Bata Mens Knox Leather Boots.

Burberry Group Plc - The company offers leather boots such as Rubber Marsh Low Boots, Leather Stride Chelsea Boots, and Check Panel Leather Ankle Boots.

Crocs Inc - The company offers leather boots such as Crocs A-Leigh Leather Women Boot in Brown, and Allcast Boots For Men in Green.

The company offers leather boots such as Crocs A-Leigh Leather Women Boot in Brown, and Allcast Boots For Men in Green. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the largest share of the market. Europe will contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Well-known luxury fashion brands such as Hermes and LVMH have a prominent presence in the region, especially in Western European countries. The European leather boots market is growing due to factors such as the availability of luxury brands in the region. Furthermore, the UK, Germany, and France contribute major growth for the market in the region during the forecast period. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Product premiumization due to product line extension

Product premiumization due to product line extension Key Trend - Personalization and customization of leather boots

- Personalization and customization of leather boots Major Challenges - Stringent government regulations on procuring and processing leather

Market Segmentation

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment contributes the majority of the growth to the entire market growth. Specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores are the major types of stores in this segment. Furthermore, in order to survive in such a competitive market and to tackle the declining preference for offline shopping, retailers are introducing new business and retail strategies. The strategies include better pricing strategies and wide assortments.

Leather Boots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.17 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France

