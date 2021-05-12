Leatt Corp Announces Record Breaking Results for First Quarter 2021

Best Quarter in Company's History;

71% Increase in Global Revenues to $12.9 million;

469% Increase in Net Income to $2.1 million

Leatt Corporation

May 12, 2021, 08:00 ET

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced record financial results for the first quarter of 2021. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

First Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights:

  • Record first quarter revenues of $12.9 million, up 71%, compared to the 2020 first quarter
  • Record first quarter net income of $2.1 million, up 469%, compared to the 2020 first quarter
  • Total operating expenses increased 10%, while revenues increased by 71%
  • Income from operations of $2.8 million, up 460%, compared to the 2020 first quarter
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to $3.8 million, compared to $1.4 million in 2020
  • Earnings per share increased to $0.38, up 443%, compared to $0.07 in the 2020 first quarter

CEO Sean Macdonald commented, "We are pleased that our strong 2020 performance trend has continued into the 2021 first quarter, with record-breaking results. Traditionally a slower quarter of the year, the 2021 first quarter saw a 71% increase in revenue, compared to a year ago, with revenue growth across our full 'head-to-toe' range of products for MTB and off-road MOTO in North America and abroad. We saw surging growth in most of our products, particularly body armor, MTB and MOTO helmets and footwear, including boots and shoes, with encouraging growth in neck brace revenues. This was the best quarter in our Company's history, which we believe is a strong testament to our evolving and robust business model and the fantastic work done by our entire team. 

"The numbers for the first quarter were remarkable: Global first quarter revenues were $12.9 million, first quarter net income was $2.1 million, an increase of 469% compared to a year ago. Margins remained consistent with last year at 47%, which has been a challenge as we continue to actively manage manufacturing and logistics costs amid rising raw materials and shipping costs in Asia. 

"Leatt's strong performance is the result of more than a decade of innovative and consumer focused work, with a dedication to excellence that is returning dividends.  We are extremely encouraged with the momentum that our brand and products have achieved in the marketplace and our increasing value to our partner dealers and distributors around the world."

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked, "Our team of product developers and engineers, as well as our team riders, continue to strive for excellence. As we build out our categories, we continue to refine our 'head-to-toe' offering with products that offer the riding community sustained value add and the confidence to push themselves further with gear they can rely on."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $12.9 million, up 71%, compared to $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.

The increase in the first quarter of 2021 was driven by a 48% increase in neck brace sales, a 79% increase in body armor sales, a 109% increase in helmet sales, and a 47% increase in sales of other products, parts, and accessories.  We are very pleased with the performance of our Neck Brace products which continues to generate a higher gross margin than our other product categories.

First quarter income from operations increased to $2.8 million, up 460%, compared to $491,893 for the first quarter of 2020.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $2.1 million, or $0.38 per basic and $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $362,448, or $0.07 per basic and $0.07 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations.  At March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.8 million, a current ratio of 2.8:1, and there was no long-term debt.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added: "This was a brilliant quarter for Leatt, especially coming at what has been a traditionally slower time and after a record breaking fourth quarter of 2020. The continued demand for our exceptional protective gear clearly demonstrates the tremendous traction as a "head-toe" off-road motorcycle and mountain biking brand that Leatt has continued to achieve with consumers participating extensively in outdoor activities despite the COVID-19 pandemic. This surge towards outdoor activities is a trend that we expect to continue.

"Our strategy of building a global consumer brand and a pipeline of award-winning, cutting-edge and innovative protective gear that appeals to a wide range of riders is working exceptionally well. We will continue on this path, investing in a superior professional sales and marketing staff that we believe will fuel additional growth now and in the future. Furthermore, we are growing sustainably. We are managing our working capital, re-investing our cash in operations, and strengthening our balance sheet.

"We look forward to presenting our 2022 product lineup to consumers during the second half of 2021 and are already very encouraged by the initial ordering sentiment from our distributors and dealers worldwide."

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com. 

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the likelihood that the Company will continue to deliver, and financially benefit from global market acceptance of, its pipeline of new revolutionary branded products; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries, including its ability to mitigate the future impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business operations; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc. 

[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]

 

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS










ASSETS







March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020


Unaudited

Audited

Current Assets



  Cash and cash equivalents

$          3,785,924

$              2,967,042

  Short-term investments

58,258

58,257

  Accounts receivable, net

4,160,676

7,173,829

  Inventory, net

9,929,554

9,670,036

  Payments in advance

722,930

805,098

  Income tax refunds receivable

-

2,964

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,047,264

2,109,190

    Total current assets

22,704,606

22,786,416





Property and equipment, net 

2,839,429

3,052,276

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

245,185

285,932

Deferred tax asset, net

78,700

78,700





Other Assets



  Deposits

33,574

33,699





Total Assets

$        25,901,494

$            26,237,023





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities



   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$          5,707,207

$              8,008,925

   Operating lease liabilities, current

212,869

207,824

   Income taxes payable

1,791,397

1,654,200

   Short term loan, net of finance charges

439,834

677,601

      Total current liabilities

8,151,307

10,548,550





Deferred compensation

260,000

240,000

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

32,316

78,108





Commitments and contingencies








Stockholders' Equity



   Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares



     authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding

3,000

3,000

   Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares


     authorized, 5,430,374 shares issued



      and outstanding

130,111

130,111

   Additional paid - in capital

8,393,178

8,338,158

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(591,052)

(562,700)

   Retained earnings

9,522,634

7,461,796

      Total stockholders' equity

17,457,871

15,370,365





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$        25,901,494

$            26,237,023

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







Three Months Ended


March 31


2021

2020


Unaudited

Unaudited





Revenues

$     12,896,475

$       7,541,874





Cost of Revenues

6,844,521

4,018,421





Gross Profit

6,051,954

3,523,453





Product Royalty Income

24,810

1,477





Operating Expenses



   Salaries and wages

924,537

844,606

   Commissions and consulting expenses

220,662

83,436

   Professional fees 

337,755

321,587

   Advertising and marketing

517,580

624,203

   Office lease and expenses

87,373

73,814

   Research and development costs

405,105

388,204

   Bad debt expense (recovery)

65,825

(14,980)

   General and administrative expenses

528,599

520,115

   Depreciation 

236,535

192,052

       Total operating expenses

3,323,971

3,033,037





Income from Operations

2,752,793

491,893





Other Expenses



   Interest and other income (expenses), net

(4,007)

(8,629)

      Total other expenses

(4,007)

(8,629)





Income Before Income Taxes

2,748,786

483,264





Income Taxes

687,948

120,816





Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$       2,060,838

$          362,448





Net Income per Common Share



   Basic

$                0.38

$                0.07

   Diluted

$                0.34

$                0.07





Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding



   Basic

5,430,374

5,386,723

   Diluted

6,118,129

5,534,890





Comprehensive Income



    Net Income

$       2,060,838

$          362,448

    Other comprehensive income, net of $0 income taxes in 2021 and 2020



       Foreign currency translation 

(28,352)

(312,287)





       Total Comprehensive Income

$       2,032,486

$            50,161

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020







2021

2020





Cash flows from operating activities



   Net income 

$   2,060,838

$       362,448

   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)



     operating activities:



     Depreciation 

236,535

192,052

     Stock-based compensation

55,020

65,942

     Bad debts reserve

63,111

(17,572)

     Inventory reserve

(23,044)

(49,610)

     (Gain) Loss on sale of property and equipment

457

(351)

    (Increase) decrease in: 



       Accounts receivable

2,950,042

(540,004)

       Inventory

(236,474)

1,567,803

       Payments in advance

82,168

(237,787)

       Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,938,074)

(404,733)

      Income tax refunds receivable

2,964

-

       Deposits

125

1,412

    Increase (decrease) in:



       Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(2,301,718)

(1,394,321)

       Income taxes payable 

137,197

50,816

       Deferred compensation

20,000

20,000

          Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,109,147

(383,905)





Cash flows from investing activities



    Capital expenditures

(34,272)

(89,899)

    Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

351

    Increase in short-term investments, net

(1)

(6)

          Net cash used in investing activities

(34,273)

(89,554)





Cash flows from financing activities



    Proceeds from note payable to bank, net

-

200,000

    Proceeds from (repayments of ) short-term loan, net

(237,767)

(130,643)

          Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(237,767)

69,357





Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(18,225)

(223,872)





Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

818,882

(627,974)





Cash and cash  equivalents - beginning of period

2,967,042

2,072,864





Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$   3,785,924

$    1,444,890





SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



  Cash paid for interest

$          9,323

$           9,255

  Cash paid for income taxes

$      550,000

$         70,000





  Other noncash investing and financing activities



    Common stock issued for services

$        55,020

$         65,942

SOURCE Leatt Corporation

