Leatt Corp Announces Record Breaking Results for First Quarter 2021

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced record financial results for the first quarter of 2021. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

First Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights:

Record first quarter revenues of $12.9 million , up 71%, compared to the 2020 first quarter

, up 71%, compared to the 2020 first quarter Record first quarter net income of $2.1 million , up 469%, compared to the 2020 first quarter

, up 469%, compared to the 2020 first quarter Total operating expenses increased 10%, while revenues increased by 71%

Income from operations of $2.8 million , up 460%, compared to the 2020 first quarter

, up 460%, compared to the 2020 first quarter Cash and cash equivalents increased to $3.8 million , compared to $1.4 million in 2020

, compared to in 2020 Earnings per share increased to $0.38 , up 443%, compared to $0.07 in the 2020 first quarter

CEO Sean Macdonald commented, "We are pleased that our strong 2020 performance trend has continued into the 2021 first quarter, with record-breaking results. Traditionally a slower quarter of the year, the 2021 first quarter saw a 71% increase in revenue, compared to a year ago, with revenue growth across our full 'head-to-toe' range of products for MTB and off-road MOTO in North America and abroad. We saw surging growth in most of our products, particularly body armor, MTB and MOTO helmets and footwear, including boots and shoes, with encouraging growth in neck brace revenues. This was the best quarter in our Company's history, which we believe is a strong testament to our evolving and robust business model and the fantastic work done by our entire team.

"The numbers for the first quarter were remarkable: Global first quarter revenues were $12.9 million, first quarter net income was $2.1 million, an increase of 469% compared to a year ago. Margins remained consistent with last year at 47%, which has been a challenge as we continue to actively manage manufacturing and logistics costs amid rising raw materials and shipping costs in Asia.

"Leatt's strong performance is the result of more than a decade of innovative and consumer focused work, with a dedication to excellence that is returning dividends. We are extremely encouraged with the momentum that our brand and products have achieved in the marketplace and our increasing value to our partner dealers and distributors around the world."

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked, "Our team of product developers and engineers, as well as our team riders, continue to strive for excellence. As we build out our categories, we continue to refine our 'head-to-toe' offering with products that offer the riding community sustained value add and the confidence to push themselves further with gear they can rely on."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $12.9 million, up 71%, compared to $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.

The increase in the first quarter of 2021 was driven by a 48% increase in neck brace sales, a 79% increase in body armor sales, a 109% increase in helmet sales, and a 47% increase in sales of other products, parts, and accessories. We are very pleased with the performance of our Neck Brace products which continues to generate a higher gross margin than our other product categories.

First quarter income from operations increased to $2.8 million, up 460%, compared to $491,893 for the first quarter of 2020.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $2.1 million, or $0.38 per basic and $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $362,448, or $0.07 per basic and $0.07 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.8 million, a current ratio of 2.8:1, and there was no long-term debt.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added: "This was a brilliant quarter for Leatt, especially coming at what has been a traditionally slower time and after a record breaking fourth quarter of 2020. The continued demand for our exceptional protective gear clearly demonstrates the tremendous traction as a "head-toe" off-road motorcycle and mountain biking brand that Leatt has continued to achieve with consumers participating extensively in outdoor activities despite the COVID-19 pandemic. This surge towards outdoor activities is a trend that we expect to continue.

"Our strategy of building a global consumer brand and a pipeline of award-winning, cutting-edge and innovative protective gear that appeals to a wide range of riders is working exceptionally well. We will continue on this path, investing in a superior professional sales and marketing staff that we believe will fuel additional growth now and in the future. Furthermore, we are growing sustainably. We are managing our working capital, re-investing our cash in operations, and strengthening our balance sheet.

"We look forward to presenting our 2022 product lineup to consumers during the second half of 2021 and are already very encouraged by the initial ordering sentiment from our distributors and dealers worldwide."

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the likelihood that the Company will continue to deliver, and financially benefit from global market acceptance of, its pipeline of new revolutionary branded products; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries, including its ability to mitigate the future impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business operations; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















ASSETS













March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



Unaudited

Audited Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,785,924

$ 2,967,042 Short-term investments

58,258

58,257 Accounts receivable, net

4,160,676

7,173,829 Inventory, net

9,929,554

9,670,036 Payments in advance

722,930

805,098 Income tax refunds receivable

-

2,964 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,047,264

2,109,190 Total current assets

22,704,606

22,786,416









Property and equipment, net

2,839,429

3,052,276 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

245,185

285,932 Deferred tax asset, net

78,700

78,700









Other Assets







Deposits

33,574

33,699









Total Assets

$ 25,901,494

$ 26,237,023









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 5,707,207

$ 8,008,925 Operating lease liabilities, current

212,869

207,824 Income taxes payable

1,791,397

1,654,200 Short term loan, net of finance charges

439,834

677,601 Total current liabilities

8,151,307

10,548,550









Deferred compensation

260,000

240,000 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

32,316

78,108









Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares







authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding 3,000

3,000 Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares





authorized, 5,430,374 shares issued







and outstanding

130,111

130,111 Additional paid - in capital

8,393,178

8,338,158 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(591,052)

(562,700) Retained earnings

9,522,634

7,461,796 Total stockholders' equity

17,457,871

15,370,365









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 25,901,494

$ 26,237,023

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME













Three Months Ended



March 31



2021

2020



Unaudited

Unaudited









Revenues

$ 12,896,475

$ 7,541,874









Cost of Revenues

6,844,521

4,018,421









Gross Profit

6,051,954

3,523,453









Product Royalty Income

24,810

1,477









Operating Expenses







Salaries and wages

924,537

844,606 Commissions and consulting expenses

220,662

83,436 Professional fees

337,755

321,587 Advertising and marketing

517,580

624,203 Office lease and expenses

87,373

73,814 Research and development costs

405,105

388,204 Bad debt expense (recovery)

65,825

(14,980) General and administrative expenses

528,599

520,115 Depreciation

236,535

192,052 Total operating expenses

3,323,971

3,033,037









Income from Operations

2,752,793

491,893









Other Expenses







Interest and other income (expenses), net

(4,007)

(8,629) Total other expenses

(4,007)

(8,629)









Income Before Income Taxes

2,748,786

483,264









Income Taxes

687,948

120,816









Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 2,060,838

$ 362,448









Net Income per Common Share







Basic

$ 0.38

$ 0.07 Diluted

$ 0.34

$ 0.07









Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding







Basic

5,430,374

5,386,723 Diluted

6,118,129

5,534,890









Comprehensive Income







Net Income

$ 2,060,838

$ 362,448 Other comprehensive income, net of $0 income taxes in 2021 and 2020







Foreign currency translation

(28,352)

(312,287)









Total Comprehensive Income

$ 2,032,486

$ 50,161

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020













2021

2020









Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 2,060,838

$ 362,448 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)







operating activities:







Depreciation

236,535

192,052 Stock-based compensation

55,020

65,942 Bad debts reserve

63,111

(17,572) Inventory reserve

(23,044)

(49,610) (Gain) Loss on sale of property and equipment

457

(351) (Increase) decrease in:







Accounts receivable

2,950,042

(540,004) Inventory

(236,474)

1,567,803 Payments in advance

82,168

(237,787) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,938,074)

(404,733) Income tax refunds receivable

2,964

- Deposits

125

1,412 Increase (decrease) in:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(2,301,718)

(1,394,321) Income taxes payable

137,197

50,816 Deferred compensation

20,000

20,000 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,109,147

(383,905)









Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(34,272)

(89,899) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

351 Increase in short-term investments, net

(1)

(6) Net cash used in investing activities

(34,273)

(89,554)









Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from note payable to bank, net

-

200,000 Proceeds from (repayments of ) short-term loan, net

(237,767)

(130,643) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(237,767)

69,357









Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(18,225)

(223,872)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

818,882

(627,974)









Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

2,967,042

2,072,864









Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 3,785,924

$ 1,444,890









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Cash paid for interest

$ 9,323

$ 9,255 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 550,000

$ 70,000









Other noncash investing and financing activities







Common stock issued for services

$ 55,020

$ 65,942

