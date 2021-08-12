Leatt Corp Announces Record Breaking Results for Second Quarter 2021

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced record financial results for the 2021 second quarter. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Second Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights:

Record second quarter revenues of $14.3 million , up 106%, compared to the 2020 second quarter

, up 106%, compared to the 2020 second quarter Record second quarter net income of $2.4 million , up 257%, compared to the 2020 second quarter

, up 257%, compared to the 2020 second quarter Income from operations of $3.1 million , up 246%, compared to the 2020 second quarter

, up 246%, compared to the 2020 second quarter Cash and cash equivalents increased to $3.7 million , compared to $2.6 million in 2020

, compared to in 2020 Earnings per share increased to $0.44 up 238%, compared to $0.13 in the 2020 second quarter

CEO Sean Macdonald commented: "We are very pleased with our 2021 second quarter results as we continue to create awareness of Leatt as a global consumer brand to drive demand for our exceptional, award-winning products and reach a wider global audience. The second quarter was yet another ground-breaking and record-setting quarter for Leatt. We achieved strong double-digit growth across all of our 'Head-to-Toe' product categories and in every major geographical area in which we sell our products.

"Global revenues for the second quarter more than doubled to $14.3 million, an increase of 106% over the 2020 second quarter. Net income for the second quarter rose to $2.4 million, an increase of 257% over the 2020 second quarter.

"For the first six months of 2021, revenues were $27.2 million, up 88% over the same period last year. Net income for the first six months was $4.5 million, up 331% over the same period last year.

"The numbers for the quarter demonstrate our ability to grow revenues strongly while remaining operationally efficient. The increase in the second quarter of 2021 was driven by a 46% increase in neck brace sales, a 107% increase in body armor sales, a 91% increase in helmet sales, and a 165% increase in sales of other products, parts, and accessories.

"We continued to build steady momentum during the 2021 second quarter, which marked the fourth quarter in a row of record-breaking revenue growth, and the 13th consecutive quarter of year-on-year revenue growth. We believe that our ongoing growth is a testament to the success of our strategy that is focused on building Leatt into a global consumer brand by growing our product categories to anticipate and serve the needs of our riders.

"Consumer spending on outdoor products continues to increase as people around the world participate widely in outdoor activities that provide some escape from the Covid-19 pandemic, a trend that we expect to continue."

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked: "Our design and engineering team continues to be energized by the surging consumer demand levels and the recognition our products are receiving from athletes around the world, the media and our business partners. We look forward to presenting our 2022 product line to consumers around the world in the second half of this year."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $14.3 million, up 106%, compared to $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $3.1 million, up 246%, compared to $908,820 for the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.4 million, or $0.44 per basic and $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $674,507, or $0.13 per basic and $0.12 per diluted share.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.7 million, a current ratio of 4.3:1, and there was no long-term debt.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added: "We expect to continue making substantial progress in building the Leatt brand globally as we refine and expand our suite of protective gear to meet the surging demand around the world for our exceptional 'Head-to-Toe' offering of protective gear for off-road motorcycle and MTB riders.

"We are working closely with our global supply chain team, particularly in Asia, to streamline and optimize our processes to mitigate rising raw material and logistics costs to maintain a stable and predictable supply of our product pipeline. We continue to differentiate the Leatt brand and build on our ongoing momentum to create long-term shareholder value."

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the likelihood that the Company's momentum of record-breaking revenue growth will continue; the ability of the Company to mitigate rising raw material and logistics costs to maintain a stable global supply chain; the ability of the Company to mitigate any future impact of COVID-19 on its business operations and continue to deliver, and financially benefit from global market acceptance of its pipeline of new revolutionary branded products; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















ASSETS













June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020



Unaudited

Audited Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,748,580

$ 2,967,042 Short-term investments

58,259

58,257 Accounts receivable, net

5,084,196

7,173,829 Inventory, net

6,151,488

9,670,036 Payments in advance

1,202,796

805,098 Income tax refunds receivable

-

2,964 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,098,975

2,109,190 Total current assets

22,344,294

22,786,416









Property and equipment, net

2,771,130

3,052,276 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

193,583

285,932 Deferred tax asset, net

78,700

78,700









Other Assets







Deposits

33,932

33,699









Total Assets

$ 25,421,639

$ 26,237,023









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 2,631,184

$ 8,008,925 Operating lease liabilities, current

193,583

207,824 Income taxes payable

2,029,579

1,654,200 Short term loan, net of finance charges

359,881

677,601 Total current liabilities

5,214,227

10,548,550









Deferred compensation

280,000

240,000 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

-

78,108









Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares





authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding 3,000

3,000 Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares





authorized, 5,442,774 shares issued







and outstanding

130,111

130,111 Additional paid - in capital

8,393,178

8,338,158 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(530,159)

(562,700) Retained earnings

11,931,282

7,461,796 Total stockholders' equity

19,927,412

15,370,365









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 25,421,639

$ 26,237,023

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30

June 30



2021

2020

2021

2020



Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

















Revenues

$ 14,300,559

$ 6,943,130

$ 27,197,034

$ 14,485,004

















Cost of Revenues

8,107,020

3,688,623

14,951,541

7,707,044

















Gross Profit

6,193,539

3,254,507

12,245,493

6,777,960

















Product Royalty Income

58,479

3,182

83,289

4,659

















Operating Expenses















Salaries and wages

912,811

622,846

1,837,348

1,467,452 Commissions and consulting expenses

215,986

103,906

436,648

187,342 Professional fees

123,501

213,318

461,256

534,905 Advertising and marketing

518,153

357,028

1,035,733

981,231 Office lease and expenses

87,200

72,386

174,573

146,200 Research and development costs

445,156

336,608

850,261

724,812 Bad debt expense (recovery)

(51,732)

41,900

14,093

26,920 General and administrative expenses

609,760

410,128

1,138,359

930,243 Depreciation

242,401

190,749

478,936

382,801 Total operating expenses

3,103,236

2,348,869

6,427,207

5,381,906

















Income from Operations

3,148,782

908,820

5,901,575

1,400,713

















Other Income (Expenses)















Interest and other income (expenses), net

3,948

(9,477)

(59)

(18,106) Total other income (expenses)

3,948

(9,477)

(59)

(18,106)

















Income Before Income Taxes

3,152,730

899,343

5,901,516

1,382,607

















Income Taxes

744,082

224,836

1,432,030

345,652

















Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 2,408,648

$ 674,507

$ 4,469,486

$ 1,036,955

















Net Income per Common Share















Basic

$ 0.44

$ 0.13

$ 0.82

$ 0.19 Diluted

$ 0.39

$ 0.12

$ 0.72

$ 0.19

















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding















Basic

5,438,686

5,386,723

5,434,553

5,386,723 Diluted

6,172,686

5,548,476

6,168,553

5,548,476

















Comprehensive Income















Net Income

$ 2,408,648

$ 674,507

$ 4,469,486

$ 1,036,955 Other comprehensive income, net of $0 income taxes in 2021 and 2020















Foreign currency translation

60,893

54,897

32,541

(257,390)

















Total Comprehensive Income

$ 2,469,541

$ 729,404

$ 4,502,027

$ 779,565

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020













2021

2020









Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 4,469,486

$ 1,036,955 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)







operating activities:







Depreciation

478,936

382,801 Stock-based compensation

55,020

65,942 Bad debts reserve

11,763

24,975 Inventory reserve

39,995

(17,729) (Gain) Loss on sale of property and equipment

5,767

(351) (Increase) decrease in:







Accounts receivable

2,077,870

453,023 Inventory

3,478,553

3,025,131 Payments in advance

(397,698)

(208,455) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,989,785)

(895,254) Income tax refunds receivable

2,964

- Deposits

(233)

1,212 Increase (decrease) in:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(5,377,741)

(2,998,745) Income taxes payable

375,379

275,651 Deferred compensation

40,000

40,000 Net cash provided by operating activities

1,270,276

1,185,156









Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(191,443)

(107,570) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

351 Increase in short-term investments, net

(2)

(12) Net cash used in investing activities

(191,445)

(107,231)









Cash flows from financing activities







Repayment of note payable to bank, net

-

(300,000) Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program loan

-

210,732 Repayments of short-term loan, net

(317,720)

(253,582) Net cash used in financing activities

(317,720)

(342,850)









Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

20,427

(180,501)









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

781,538

554,574









Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

2,967,042

2,072,864









Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 3,748,580

$ 2,627,438









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Cash paid for interest

$ 16,379

$ 19,883 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 1,088,360

$ 70,000









Other noncash investing and financing activities







Common stock issued for services

$ 55,020

$ 65,942

