Leatt Corp Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

Total revenues increase 41%; net income increases 248%;

6th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for Moto, MTB, and a wide range of extreme and action sports, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2025. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Recent Highlights

Fourth quarter 2025 revenues were $16.02 million, up 43% compared to 2024.

Fourth quarter 2025 net income was $464,808, up 204% compared to 2024.

Total global revenues for 2025 were $61.91 million, up 41% compared to 2024.

International revenues for 2025 were $44.64 million, up 47% compared to 2024.

Net Income for 2025 was $3.26 million, up 248% compared to 2024.

Double-digit revenue growth in all major product categories and sales channels.

Cash flow generated by operations was $1.80 million for 2025.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash for 2025 increased 7%, to $13.23 million.

5.0 Gravity Helmet and 6.0 HydraDri® Jacket honored at Eurobike 2025.

CEO Sean Macdonald commented, "2025 was a remarkable year for us, fueled by strong international demand for our innovative products, improved stocking dynamics and ordering patterns, and a surge in consumer direct sales. The growing global demand for our products and an expanding Leatt® brand that reaches a much wider group of riders around the world are fueling tremendous traction and momentum.

"We achieved double-digit revenue growth for the fifth consecutive quarter, and year-over-year growth for the sixth consecutive quarter following the post-covid industry-wide inventory overhang. Total global revenues for the year were $61.91 million, a 41% increase over the full year 2024. International revenues were $44.64 million for the full 2025 year, up 47%, year over year, as our distributors continue to re-order and re-stock. Customer direct sales, an important focus area for us, increased by 44%, year over year, and dealer direct sales with our re-organized and re-energized domestic sales force increased by 22%.

"For the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues increased by 43%, year over year, and gross profit as a percentage of sales increased to 46%, as domestic sales continued to grow and we continued to ship our new products. Net income for the quarter was $464,808, an increase of 204% over the fourth quarter of 2024.

"We closed the year with double-digit revenue growth in all of our major product categories in 2025, a testament to the expertise of our creative design and engineering team and continued strong brand momentum. Helmet sales grew by 59%, year over year, sales of our flagship neck brace increased by 18%, body armor revenues increased by 29%, including a 40% increase in footwear sales, and sales of our other products, parts and accessories category increased by 56%.

"Gross profit as a percentage of sales for the year increased to 44%, year over year, as domestic trading conditions continue to improve and our supply chain team achieved logistical efficiencies, despite some uncertainty around global trade tariffs.

"For the full year 2025, income before tax was $4.41 million, an increase of $7.11 million, compared to the full year 2024. Net income for the full year 2025 increased by 248% to $3.26 million, which we believe is a testament to our ability to generate strong revenues and robust margins."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $16.02 million, a 43% increase, compared to $11.20 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $464,808 or $0.07 per basic and $0.07 per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $(446,459), or $(0.07) per basic and $(0.07) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total revenues for the full year 2025 were $61.91 million, a 41% increase, compared to revenues of $44.03 million for the full year 2024. This increase in worldwide revenues is attributable to a $6.52 million increase in body armor sales, a $4.92 million increase in helmet sales, a $5.99 million increase in other products, parts, and accessories sales and a $0.45 million increase in neck brace sales.

Net income for the full year 2025 was $3.26 million, or $0.53 per basic share and $0.51 per diluted share, up 248%, compared to a net loss of $(2.20 million), or $(0.35) per basic share and $(0.34) per diluted share, for 2024.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At December 31, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $13.23 million, compared to $12.37 million at December 31, 2024, and a current ratio of 4.9:1.

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked, "We are very proud of our design, engineering and innovation expertise that focused on rider safety and performance. These innovations are increasingly being recognized by riders at all levels all around the world as well as our peers. Our team was once again honored at Eurobike 2025 – where our 5.0 Gravity Helmet won the Eurobike Gold Award for Technical Highlight, and our 6.0 HydraDri® Jacket won the Eurobike Award for Performance Clothing."

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added: "The momentum we are achieving at all levels of our business has our entire team energized and optimistic about the future of the Company. Although there are some potentially challenging geo-political headwinds globally, domestic sales at the dealer level are gaining very promising traction, participation remains strong and international ordering patterns remain robust.

"Our Adventure motorcycle line-up of apparel, helmet and boot sales, backed by positive industry reviews and our proven ability to develop exciting and durable products, continues to exceed our expectations and contribute strongly to our revenue. We look forward to delivering a pipeline of new innovative products to the growing ADV market over the next several quarters.

"Total operating costs increased by 12% last year, and we do expect working capital investments to grow in the coming periods, reflecting our strong drive to building a global, multi-channel team of sales and marketing professionals in emerging and developed markets. The team is building and leveraging revenue opportunities by enabling our brand to reach a much wider group of riders of all levels around the world. We believe that we have sufficient liquidity to fuel this growth.

"Again, we are very enthusiastic about our future. With a growing portfolio of innovative products in the market and in the pipeline, a focus on elevating and amplifying our brand, and a robust balance sheet to fuel the growth, we remain confident that we are well-positioned for future growth and increasing shareholder value."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, to discuss the 2025 fourth quarter and full year results.

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-800-579-2543 (U.S.A) or 1-785-424-1789 (international) to access the call.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com . Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.A) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and using passcode 11161317.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt Corp

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for extreme and action sports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports that use motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and other open-air vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com .

Follow Leatt® on Facebook and Instagram .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the Company's ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to continue amplifying the brand to fuel growth; the Company's ability to continue developing a pipeline of innovative products; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives, including development and growth of a global, multi-channel sales organization; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, 2025 and 2024









ASSETS













December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,988,111

$ 12,368,100 Restricted cash

244,936

- Accounts receivable, net

7,904,885

6,409,610 Inventory, net

20,897,693

17,988,737 Payments in advance

1,197,284

870,920 Income tax receivable

734,193

526,498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,634,255

3,003,173 Total current assets

47,601,357

41,167,038









Property and equipment, net

3,660,704

4,000,225 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 342,413

552,970 Accounts receivable, net

-

56,391 Deferred tax asset, net

396,294

675,000









Other Assets







Deposits

45,189

37,322









Total Assets

$ 52,045,957

$ 46,488,946









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 8,595,892

$ 6,906,939 Refund liability

65,140

- Notes payable, current

1,804

28,722 Operating lease liabilities, current 309,019

251,946 Other current liabilities

8,370

- Short term loan, net of finance charges 800,000

733,794 Total current liabilities

9,780,225

7,921,401









Notes payable, neof current portion -

1,804 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 33,394

301,024 Total liabilities

9,813,619

8,224,229









Commitments and contingencies













Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 3,000

3,000 and December 31, 2024







Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares authorized, 6,255,989 shares issued and 6,234,689 outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 6,217,550 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024, respectively 130,534

130,555 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (983,640)

(1,452,335) Retained earnings

31,859,103

28,595,181 Additional paid - in capital

11,478,399

10,988,316 Treasury stock, at cost, 21,300 and 0 shares of common stock, as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (255,058)

- Total stockholders' equity 42,232,338

38,264,717









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 52,045,957

$ 46,488,946

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024









2025

2024



















Revenues

$ 61,907,914

$ 44,027,942









Cost of Revenues

34,685,970

26,314,945









Gross Profit

27,221,944

17,712,997









Product Royalty Income

381,757

326,614









Operating Expenses







Salaries and wages

7,917,387

7,140,550 Commissions and consulting expenses 764,602

535,584 Professional fees

853,065

627,659 Advertising and marketing

4,563,919

4,454,906 Office lease and expenses

923,839

702,785 Research and development costs 2,704,071

2,523,881 Bad debt recovery

(65,923)

(76,278) General and administrative expenses 4,372,333

3,879,553 Depreciation

1,327,190

1,229,847 Impairment loss

234,224

- Total operating expenses

23,594,707

21,018,487









Income (Loss) from Operations

4,008,994

(2,978,876)









Other Income







Interest and other income, net

397,000

275,413 Total other income

397,000

275,413









Income (Loss) Before Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes 4,405,994

(2,703,463)









Provision for (benefit from) Income taxes 1,142,072

(498,799)









Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders $ 3,263,922

$ (2,204,664)









Net Income (Loss) per Common Share



Basic

$ 0.53

$ (0.35) Diluted

$ 0.51

$ (0.34)









Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic

6,214,861

6,215,619 Diluted

6,447,385

6,471,072









Comprehensive Income (Loss)







Net Income (Loss)

$ 3,263,922

$ (2,204,664) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of $0 and ($49,800) deferred income taxes in 2025 and 2024 Foreign currency translation 468,695

(54,077)









Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 3,732,617

$ (2,258,741)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024



2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss)

$ 3,263,922

$ (2,204,664) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation

1,327,190

1,229,847 Deferred income taxes

278,706

(590,800) Stock-based compensation

490,062

242,934 Increase in accrued compensation liability 34,377

- Bad debts recovery

(297,703)

(186,011) Inventory reserve

(23,377)

306,425 Deferred asset allowance

-

(6,400) (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (27,890)

233 Increase in refund liability

65,140

- Recognition of right ot recover asset (15,671)

- Impairment loss

234,224

- (Increase) decrease in:







Accounts receivable

(1,197,572)

746,723 Deferred asset

-

16,001 Inventory

(2,869,908)

2,096,711 Payments in advance

(326,364)

(206,166) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (631,082)

(705,239) Income tax receivable

(207,695)

96,583 Long-term accounts receivable

56,391

253,556 Deposits

(7,867)

(1,112) Increase (decrease) in:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,654,576

1,704,571 Other current liabilities

8,370

- Net cash provided by operating activities 1,807,829

2,793,192









Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(1,081,946)

(1,229,937) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 28,903

1,002 Net cash used in investing activities (1,053,043)

(1,228,935)









Cash flows from financing activities





Repayment of notes payable to bank (28,722)

(112,984) Proceeds from (repayments of) short-term loan, net 66,206

(401,967) Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase plan (255,058)

- Net cash used in financing activities (217,574)

(514,951)









Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 327,735

(28,626)









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 864,947

1,020,680









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 12,368,100

11,347,420









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 13,233,047

$ 12,368,100 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents

12,988,111

12,368,100 Restricted cash

244,936

- Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 13,233,047

$ 12,368,100









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest

$ 47,139

$ 74,502 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 1,076,154

$ 33,826 Other noncash investing and financing activities Common stock issued for services $ 524,440

$ 242,934

SOURCE Leatt Corporation