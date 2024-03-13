Leatt Corp Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT),  a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for Moto, MTB, and a wide range of extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 and Recent Highlights

  • Revenues for 2023 were $47.24 million, down 38%, compared to 2022.
  • Net income for 2023 was $803,159, down 92%, compared to 2022.
  • Fourth quarter 2023 revenues were $9.80 million, down 10% compared to 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents for 2023 increased 60% to $11.35 million, compared to $7.10 million in 2022.
  • Cash flow from operations increased 116% to $6.66 million, compared to $3.09 million in 2022.
  • Winner of 2024 Design & Innovation Award for MTB All Mountain 5.0 Jersey and MTB All Mountain 4.0 Pants
  • Launched new line of Adventure Gear (ADV) for motorcycle riders at EICMA, Milan

Chief Executive Officer, Sean Macdonald, commented: "Although 2023 was a challenging year for the cycling and motorcycle industries, the fourth quarter presented the first indicators of a recovery in certain areas, and we remain extremely optimistic that ordering patterns will improve over time as participation remains strong, globally. The increase in our operating cashflow and our ability to remain profitable in a constrained environment is testament to our commitment to create long term shareholder value. We believe that our continued investment in a strong pipeline of innovative products, global industry talent, and Leatt® as a consumer brand will fuel future growth."

"Global revenues for 2023 were $47.24 million, a 38% decrease, when compared to a strong 2022, as dealers and distributors continued to regulate ordering levels in the context of elevated industry-wide inventory levels that are being digested as participation remains robust.  Revenues from international distributor sales were $33.27 million, a decrease of 44% year-over-year, and although revenues from dealer sales decreased by 26%, revenues from consumer direct sales grew by 18%, when compared to the same period in 2022.

"Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $9.80 million, a 10% decrease when compared to the 2022 fourth quarter. Although international revenues decreased by 15% during the fourth quarter as we continue to manage credit risk on a global level, dealer direct sales were encouraging, decreasing marginally by 2%, and consumer direct sales grew by 23%. We continue to strive to reach a wider group of consumers on a multi-channel basis that includes leveraging digital and traditional brick-and-mortar channels with our partners globally.

"This year we efficiently managed industry headwinds and the impact of sustained inflationary pressure.  We kept spending under control, increased our margins and re-enforced our sales and marketing team. We also launched an entirely new line of Adventure (ADV) gear designed for all-weather and all-terrain conditions, representing a new milestone for Leatt and moving us into a significant crossover market that includes a wide community of riders globally.

Founder and Chairman, Dr. Christopher Leatt, remarked: "We continue to strive for design excellence and innovation in all that we do despite the headwinds that we have experienced, as evidenced by our win of the 2024 Design and Innovation Award, this time for the MTB All Mountain 5.0 jersey and All Mountain 4.0 pants."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $9.80 million, down 10%, compared to $10.91 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was ($1.46) million, or ($0.24) per basic and ($0.23) per diluted share, as compared to net loss of ($1.08) million, or ($0.18) per basic and ($0.17) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total revenues for the full year 2023 were $47.24 million, down 38%, as compared to $76.34 million for the full year of 2022. The decrease in global revenues is attributable to a $2.64 million decrease in neck brace sales, a $3.36 million decrease in helmet sales, a $6.81 million decrease in other products, parts and accessory sales and a $16.29 million decrease in body armor sales.

Net Income for the full year 2023 was $803,159, or $0.13 per basic share and $0.13 per diluted share, down 92%, compared to $9.96 million, or $1.71 per basic share and $1.62 per diluted share, for 2022.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations.  At December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $11.35 million and a current ratio of 6:1.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added: "We remain optimistic about the progress that we continue to make towards a return to sustainable growth, as inventory continues to be digested and industry turbulence normalizes. We are in an industry that is adjusting, but participation remains strong, and our team remains energized about the future.

We believe that the fourth quarter of 2023 marks the beginning of a potential recovery period. Although revenues decreased by 10% during the quarter, we saw revenue growth in emerging market areas in Europe and domestic MOTO dealer sales in the United States increased marginally. Our E-commerce revenues overall grew by double digits, and we expect continued expansion in this area.

"We are also excited about ADV, our new Adventure line of motorcycle products, which represents a solid growth opportunity with a large total addressable market (TAM). It is our first ever entrance into the much wider global crossover motorcycle market, with products designed for a diverse community of riders around the world. We have developed core competencies that create significant opportunities to build new, innovative 'head-to-toe' offerings. 

"Although we do still expect some headwinds in certain areas as industry consolidation continues in the short term, we are incredibly enthusiastic about the future of Leatt. We have a strong portfolio of innovative products in the market and in our development pipeline, a multi-channel sales organization that is growing and developing, and a robust balance sheet position to fuel brand and revenue growth."

[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS










ASSETS







December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022


Audited

Audited

Current Assets



  Cash and cash equivalents

$            11,347,420

$              7,102,945

  Accounts receivable, net

6,970,322

12,839,597

  Inventory, net

20,391,873

22,805,462

  Payments in advance

664,754

1,047,137

  Deferred asset, net

9,601

1,016,815

  Income tax refunds receivable

623,081

-

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,297,934

2,878,112

    Total current assets

42,304,985

47,690,068





Property and equipment, net


4,026,821

3,104,336

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

845,209

1,092,170

Accounts receivable, net

309,947

-

Deferred tax asset, net

84,200

-





Other Assets



  Deposits

36,210

40,796





Total Assets

$            47,607,372

$            51,927,370





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities



   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$              5,202,368

$              6,011,390

   Notes payable, current

112,858

108,398

   Operating lease liabilities, current

299,432

280,743

   Deferred compensation, current

-

400,000

   Income taxes payable

-

3,382,700

   Short term loan, net of finance charges

1,135,761

1,030,196

      Total current liabilities

6,750,419

11,213,427





Notes payable, net of current portion

30,652

141,967

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

545,777

811,427

Deferred tax liability, net

-

66,200





Commitments and contingencies








   Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares



     authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding

3,000

3,000

   Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares



     authorized, 6,215,440 and 5,971,340 shares issued



      and outstanding

130,553

130,309

   Additional paid - in capital

10,745,384

10,645,497

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,398,258)

(1,081,143)

   Retained earnings

30,799,845

29,996,686

      Total stockholders' equity

40,280,524

39,694,349





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$            47,607,372

$            51,927,370










The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022








2023

2022










Revenues

$                  47,241,187

$                76,335,539





Cost of Revenues

27,435,115

45,202,712





Gross Profit

19,806,072

31,132,827





Product Royalty Income

93,696

240,044





Operating Expenses



   Salaries and wages

5,443,685

6,148,179

   Commissions and consulting expenses

434,657

563,689

   Professional fees


748,608

586,474

   Advertising and marketing

4,127,798

3,342,791

   Office lease and expenses

596,862

689,068

   Research and development costs

2,526,550

2,179,996

   Bad debt expense (recovery)

(10,288)

474,019

   General and administrative expenses

3,438,746

3,273,346

   Depreciation


1,174,664

1,098,433

       Total operating expenses

18,481,282

18,355,995





Income from Operations

1,418,486

13,016,876





Other Expenses



   Interest and other expenses, net

(39,138)

(13,550)

      Total other expenses

(39,138)

(13,550)





Income Before Income Taxes

1,379,348

13,003,326





Income Taxes

576,189

3,042,873





Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$                       803,159

$                  9,960,453





Net Income per Common Share



   Basic

$                             0.13

$                           1.71

   Diluted

$                             0.13

$                           1.62





Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding



   Basic

5,992,072

5,821,119

   Diluted

6,287,849

6,136,781





Comprehensive Income



    Net Income

$                       803,159

$                  9,960,453

    Other comprehensive income, net of ($18,000) and ($14,700)





        deferred income taxes in 2023 and 2022



       Foreign currency translation


(317,115)

(301,875)





       Total Comprehensive Income

$                       486,044

$                  9,658,578





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022





2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities


   Net income

$      803,159

$ 9,960,453

   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by


     operating activities:


     Depreciation

1,174,664

1,098,433

     Deferred income taxes

(150,400)

(162,400)

     Stock-based compensation

100,131

1,158,997

     Bad debts reserve

(54,080)

452,037

     Inventory reserve

122,456

(11,111)

     Deferred asset allowance

(98,671)

105,071

     Gain on sale of property and equipment

(2,817)

(23,006)

    (Increase) decrease in:




       Accounts receivable

5,923,355

(630,698)

       Deferred asset

1,105,885

(1,121,886)

       Inventory

2,291,133

(1,712,870)

       Payments in advance

382,383

563,503

       Prepaid expenses and other current assets

580,178

1,300,315

       Income tax refunds receivable

(623,081)

-

       Long-term accounts receivable

(309,947)

-

       Deposits

4,586

(7,457)

    Increase (decrease) in:


       Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(809,022)

(8,606,281)

       Income taxes payable

(3,382,700)

643,882

       Deferred compensation

(400,000)

80,000

          Net cash provided by operating activities

6,657,212

3,086,982




Cash flows from investing activities


    Capital expenditures

(1,999,500)

(1,144,173)

    Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

3,248

43,469

    (Increase) decrease in short-term investments, net

-

58,262

          Net cash used in investing activities

(1,996,252)

(1,042,442)




Cash flows from financing activities


    Issuance of common stock

-

255,800

    Proceeds from note payable

-

58,075

    Repayment of notes payable to bank

(106,855)

(80,229)

    Proceeds from short-term loan, net

105,565

55,171

          Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,290)

288,817




Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(415,195)

(252,848)




Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

4,244,475

2,080,509




Cash and cash  equivalents - beginning of period

7,102,945

5,022,436




Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 11,347,420

$ 7,102,945




SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:


  Cash paid for interest

$        71,354

$      58,825

  Cash paid for income taxes

$   4,534,605

$ 2,576,091




  Other noncash investing and financing activities


    Common stock issued for services

$      100,131

$ 1,158,997

SOURCE Leatt Corporation

