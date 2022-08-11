Leatt Corp Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022

Year-to-date revenues increase 55%;

Year-to-date net income increases 55%;

Year-to-date EPS increases to $1.20

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Global revenues of $17.9 million , up 25%, compared to second quarter 2021

, up 25%, compared to second quarter 2021 Income from operations of $3.7 million , up 18%, compared to second quarter 2021

, up 18%, compared to second quarter 2021 Net income of $2.7 million , up 13%, compared to second quarter 2021

, up 13%, compared to second quarter 2021 Earnings per basic share of $0.47 up 7%, compared to second quarter 2021

up 7%, compared to second quarter 2021 Solid investment in sales and distribution capacity globally to fuel growth

Chief Executive Officer, Sean Macdonald commented: "The 2022 second quarter was our 17th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth with results that continue to demonstrate our ability to grow revenue, gain sales traction in important product categories and build Leatt as a global consumer brand recognized for innovation and exhilaration.

"Global revenues for the first six months of 2022 were $42.2 million, up 55%, compared to $27.2 million for the same period last year. Net income for the first six months was $6.9 million, up 55%, compared to $4.5 million for the comparative period and earnings per basic share increased to $1.20 as compared to $0.82 for the first six months of 2021.

"We continue to achieve double-digit revenue growth in all of our expanding product categories, with the exception of neck braces, our most established category, where sales decreased compared to a very strong second quarter of 2021. Apparel, helmet and off-road motorcycle boot sales have been particularly strong, energizing our entire team and our international distribution network. We continue to build out a global team of sales and brand managers who are focused on specific regional market dynamics and support for our distribution partners and dealer networks.

"Although port congestion created some restocking issues for our dealers that ulitmately resulted in a contraction in domestic sales during the second quarter and first six months of 2022, international revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $13.9 million, up 45% over the same period last year. We have experienced an easing in these delays as we continue to drive consumer demand to stores with coordinated marketing campaigns and remain committed to investing heavily in our U.S. sales and distribution capacity to reach a wider group of MOTO and MTB dealers around the country."

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked: "We continue to develop an exciting pipeline of innovative and consumer-centric products that are well-differentiated and rigorously tested by our team of dedicated product developers, engineers and passionate family of professional riders and athletes."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $17.9 million, up 25%, compared to $14.3 million for the second quarter of 2021.

The increase was driven by a 11% increase in body armor sales, a 132% increase in helmet sales, and a 51% increase in other products, parts and accessories, that were partially offset by a 17% decrease in neck brace sales

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $3.7 million, up 18%, compared to $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $ 2.7 million, or $0.47 per basic and $0.44 per diluted share, up 13%, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.44 per basic and $0.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.95 million and a current ratio of 3.8:1.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added: "We are making strong progress and are very aware of the potential economic headwinds that the current environment may reveal, but we remain enthusiastic about our ability to gain traction. Many of our new categories that have launched extremely well are still in their infancy in terms of market share and their potential to meet the needs of all levels of riders worldwide.

"Our MTB and MOTO customers around the world have remained enthusiastic about the Leatt brand and our 'head-to-toe' offerings of exceptional protective gear over the last several quarters, and we expect that the global trend of consumer participation in outdoor riding activities will continue.

"Our team remains focused on our strong ability to invest in areas that fuel growth, control costs and operate efficiently in the midst of a widespread, global inflationary environment. We continue to monitor customer stocking, consumer buying patterns and worldwide economic and geo-political risks closely and are committed to building Leatt on a sustainable basis that creates lasting, on-going shareholder value."

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motorsports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the likelihood that the Company's momentum of record-breaking revenue growth will continue; the ability of the Company to continue to maintain its innovative and cutting edge pipeline of branded products or to financially benefit from its sales and marketing efforts; the ability of the Company's global supply chain to withstand any adverse impact on global supply chains and to meet customer demand; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

















June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021





Unaudited

Audited

Current Assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,949,771

$ 5,022,436

Short-term investments

58,263

58,262

Accounts receivable, net

13,823,969

12,660,936

Inventory, net

21,853,273

21,081,481

Payments in advance

1,351,666

1,610,640

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,449,089

4,178,427

Total current assets

45,486,031

44,612,182













Property and equipment, net

2,959,009

3,128,086

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

1,239,776

1,393,213













Other Assets









Deposits

41,333

33,339













Total Assets

$ 49,726,149

$ 49,166,820













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 7,967,771

$ 14,617,671

Note payable, current

88,950

83,270

Operating lease liabilities, current

301,640

318,621

Income taxes payable

3,442,038

2,738,818

Short term loan, net of finance charges

227,180

975,025

Total current liabilities

12,027,579

18,733,405













Deferred compensation

360,000

320,000

Note payable, net of current portion

147,423

189,249

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

938,136

1,074,592

Deferred tax liability, net

228,600

228,600













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares









authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding

3,000

3,000

Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares









authorized, 5,826,892 and 5,673,683 shares issued









and outstanding

130,280

130,162

Additional paid - in capital

9,809,539

9,230,847

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(904,316)

(779,268)

Retained earnings

26,985,908

20,036,233

Total stockholders' equity

36,024,411

28,620,974













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 49,726,149

$ 49,166,820













The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.







LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30

June 30



2022

2021

2022

2021



Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

















Revenues

$ 17,938,310

$ 14,300,559

$ 42,166,418

$ 27,197,034

















Cost of Revenues

10,294,238

8,107,020

24,895,256

14,951,541

















Gross Profit

7,644,072

6,193,539

17,271,162

12,245,493

















Product Royalty Income

46,971

58,479

125,810

83,289

















Operating Expenses















Salaries and wages

1,325,177

912,811

2,623,139

1,837,348 Commissions and consulting expenses

150,634

215,986

313,220

436,648 Professional fees

79,653

123,501

338,768

461,256 Advertising and marketing

746,114

518,153

1,360,004

1,035,733 Office lease and expenses

193,878

87,200

400,899

174,573 Research and development costs

480,843

445,156

1,014,543

850,261 Bad debt expense (recovery)

(13,969)

(51,732)

4,355

14,093 General and administrative expenses

710,351

609,760

1,422,103

1,138,359 Depreciation

287,943

242,401

564,867

478,936 Total operating expenses

3,960,624

3,103,236

8,041,898

6,427,207

















Income from Operations

3,730,419

3,148,782

9,355,074

5,901,575

















Other Income (Expenses)















Interest and other expenses, net

(8,349)

3,948

(2,192)

(59) Total other income (expenses)

(8,349)

3,948

(2,192)

(59)

















Income Before Income Taxes

3,722,070

3,152,730

9,352,882

5,901,516

















Income Taxes

995,150

744,082

2,403,207

1,432,030

















Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 2,726,920

$ 2,408,648

$ 6,949,675

$ 4,469,486

















Net Income per Common Share















Basic

$ 0.47

$ 0.44

$ 1.20

$ 0.82 Diluted

$ 0.44

$ 0.39

$ 1.12

$ 0.72

















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding











Basic

5,815,285

5,438,686

5,790,510

5,434,553 Diluted

6,255,537

6,172,686

6,230,763

6,168,553

















Comprehensive Income















Net Income

$ 2,726,920

$ 2,408,648

$ 6,949,675

$ 4,469,486 Other comprehensive income, net of $0 deferred income











taxes in 2022 and 2021















Foreign currency translation

(382,782)

60,893

(125,048)

32,541

















Total Comprehensive Income

$ 2,344,138

$ 2,469,541

$ 6,824,627

$ 4,502,027

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.





































LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021



2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 6,949,675

$ 4,469,486 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by







operating activities:







Depreciation

564,867

478,936 Stock-based compensation

323,010

55,020 Bad debts reserve

(7,871)

11,763 Inventory reserve

94,269

39,995 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment

(22,905)

5,767 (Increase) decrease in:







Accounts receivable

(1,155,162)

2,077,870 Inventory

(866,061)

3,478,553 Payments in advance

258,974

(397,698) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

729,338

(3,989,785) Income tax refunds receivable

-

2,964 Deposits

(7,994)

(233) Increase (decrease) in:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(6,649,900)

(5,377,741) Income taxes payable

703,220

375,379 Deferred compensation

40,000

40,000 Net cash provided by operating activities

953,460

1,270,276









Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(435,537)

(191,443) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

42,773

- Increase in short-term investments, net

(1)

(2) Net cash used in investing activities

(392,765)

(191,445)









Cash flows from financing activities







Issuance of common stock

255,800

- Repayment of note payable to bank

(36,146)

- Repayment of short-term loan, net

(747,845)

(317,720) Net cash used in financing activities

(528,191)

(317,720)









Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(105,169)

20,427









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(72,665)

781,538









Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

5,022,436

2,967,042









Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 4,949,771

$ 3,748,580









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Cash paid for interest

$ 30,178

$ 16,379 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 1,699,987

$ 1,088,360









Other noncash investing and financing activities







Common stock issued for services

$ 323,010

$ 55,020 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.





SOURCE Leatt Corporation