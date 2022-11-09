Leatt Corp Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022

Year-to-date revenues increase 33%;

Year-to-date net income increases 26%;

Year-to-date EPS increases to $1.90

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Third quarter global revenues of $23.3 million , up 5%, compared to third quarter 2021

, up 5%, compared to third quarter 2021 Year-to-date revenues of $65.4 million , up 33%, compared to same period of 2021

, up 33%, compared to same period of 2021 Year-to-date net income of 11.0 million, up 26%, compared to same period of 2021

Year-to-date EPS increased to $1.90

Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald commented: "The 2022 third quarter was our 18th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. Total global third quarter 2022 revenues were $23.3 million, an increase of 5% over the third quarter of 2021. Gross profit for the quarter was $10.1 million, up 6% over 2021. Our entire team, as well as our MTB and MOTO customers, remain enthusiastic about the solid momentum and market penetration that the Leatt brand and our 'head-to-toe' offering of exceptional protective gear has achieved over the past several years.

"Global revenues for the first nine months of 2022 were $65.4 million, up 33% over the same period last year. Net income for the first nine months grew to $11.0 million, an increase of 26% over the prior year period. That's a tremendous achievement, compared to the very strong first nine months of 2021 when revenues grew by 91%. We maintained a return on revenue of 17% and earnings of $1.90 per basic share, once again displaying our ability to grow revenues, invest in growth, and remain operationally efficient in these challenging times of macroeconomic headwinds and some stocking congestion globally.

"The increased revenue for the third quarter was primarily due to upticks in sales of helmets and in sales from our other products, parts and accessories category, offset by slight decreases in sales in our body armor and neck brace categories. We were particularly pleased with our results in the U.S. where revenues increased by $1.1 million or 26% over the 2021 third quarter, as we fulfilled pre-booked orders to re-stock dealer inventory around the country. We continue to invest heavily in our U.S. sales and distribution capacity are well stocked in our new U.S. warehouse to meet dealer demand on a on-going basis.

"On a year-to-date basis we saw double digit revenue growth in all our expanding product categories, with the exception of neck braces, our most established product, where sales decreased in the 2022 period, compared to an extraordinary 74% increase in the prior year comparison period as a result of dealer pre-stocking to meet demand. Growth in sales of apparel, MOTO and MTB helmets and off-road motorcycle boots were also encouraging over the 2021 nine-month period."

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked: "As always, our engineers and designers are dedicated to creating products that protect the riders who use them, and saving lives. Safety is the core of our business."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $23.3 million, up 5%, compared to $22.1 million for the third quarter of 2021.

The increase was driven by an 88% increase in helmet sales, and a 38% increase in other products, parts and accessories, that were partially offset by a 15% decrease in body armor and a 30% decrease in neck brace sales.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2022 decreased to $5.5 million, down 5%, compared to $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 decreased to $4.1 million, or $0.70 per basic and $0.65 per diluted share, down 5%, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.79 per basic and $0.69 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.8 million and a current ratio of 3.1:1.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added: "We continue to grow despite the macroeconomic geo-political headwinds that have caused currency fluctuations and have impacted the sentiment of customers and consumers around the world. We are seeing some moderation in the extraordinary consumer demand levels that the global MOTO and MTB industry have enjoyed over the last several quarters, but these headwinds do not change the overall strategy and solid fundamentals that have contributed to our success. Consumers continue to ride and participate heavily in outdoor activities, and dealers continue to digest inventory and re-order. These are trends we that expect to continue.

"In the U.S., our Reno, Nevada warehouse is now fully up and running and well-stocked to ship products to customers and consumers efficiently. The U.S. sales team continues to grow substantially as we reach and service a wider group of MOTO and MTB dealers around the country.

Internationally, our team of global sales and marketing managers in some of our most important regions continues to be an important focus as we aim to leverage the momentum that the Leatt brand has gained over the last several years and grow our multi-channel sales approach.

"We remain proud of our operational efficiencies, resilience and ability to control costs, despite the strong global inflationary environment. We believe that the sales traction, market penetration and brand development that we have achieved over the last several years are testament to our team's ability to develop, market and sell innovative products to wider groups of consumers all over the world. Many of our innovative products are still in their infancy, in terms of market share, with significant opportunity for further gains, and we believe that we are well-positioned to deliver long-term growth and shareholder value.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, to discuss the third quarter 2022 results.

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-877-407-9716 (U.S.A) or +1-201-493-6779 (international) to access the call.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.A) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and using passcode 13733893.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motorsports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Follow Leatt® on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the likelihood that the Company's momentum of record-breaking revenue growth will continue; the ability of the Company to continue to maintain its innovative and cutting edge pipeline of branded products or to financially benefit from its sales and marketing efforts; the ability of the Company's global supply chain to withstand any adverse impact on global supply chains and to meet customer demand; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS













September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021



Unaudited

Audited Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,835,268

$ 5,022,436 Short-term investments

58,267

58,262 Accounts receivable, net

22,504,973

12,660,936 Inventory, net

25,021,494

21,081,481 Payments in advance

1,201,454

1,610,640 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,332,503

4,178,427 Total current assets

54,953,959

44,612,182









Property and equipment, net

3,066,304

3,128,086 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

1,163,782

1,393,213









Other Assets







Deposits

40,141

33,339









Total Assets

$ 59,224,186

$ 49,166,820









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 12,481,062

$ 14,617,671 Note payable, current

89,739

83,270 Operating lease liabilities, current

286,564

318,621 Income taxes payable

4,812,039

2,738,818 Short term loan, net of finance charges

142,936

975,025 Total current liabilities

17,812,340

18,733,405









Deferred compensation

380,000

320,000 Note payable, net of current portion

124,690

189,249 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 877,218

1,074,592 Deferred tax liability, net

228,600

228,600









Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares





authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding 3,000

3,000 Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares





authorized, 5,826,892 and 5,673,683 shares issued





and outstanding

130,280

130,162 Additional paid - in capital

9,929,779

9,230,847 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,335,752)

(779,268) Retained earnings

31,074,031

20,036,233 Total stockholders' equity

39,801,338

28,620,974









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 59,224,186

$ 49,166,820



















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30 September 30

2022 2021 2022 2021

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









Revenues $ 23,258,752 $ 22,100,827 $ 65,425,170 $ 49,297,861









Cost of Revenues 13,122,213 12,571,692 38,017,469 27,523,233









Gross Profit 10,136,539 9,529,135 27,407,701 21,774,628









Product Royalty Income 74,411 58,246 200,221 141,535









Operating Expenses







Salaries and wages 1,274,554 975,676 3,897,693 2,813,024 Commissions and consulting expenses 143,691 144,837 456,911 581,485 Professional fees 166,537 510,713 505,305 971,969 Advertising and marketing 1,166,804 633,915 2,526,808 1,669,648 Office lease and expenses 145,499 99,314 546,398 273,887 Research and development costs 501,604 468,922 1,516,147 1,319,183 Bad debt expense 97,325 42,197 101,680 56,290 General and administrative expenses 977,796 691,696 2,399,899 1,830,055 Depreciation 264,923 265,777 829,790 744,713 Total operating expenses 4,738,733 3,833,047 12,780,631 10,260,254









Income from Operations 5,472,217 5,754,334 14,827,291 11,655,909









Other Income







Interest and other expenses, net 7,784 1,413 5,592 1,354 Total other income 7,784 1,413 5,592 1,354









Income Before Income Taxes 5,480,001 5,755,747 14,832,883 11,657,263









Income Taxes 1,391,878 1,467,936 3,795,085 2,899,966









Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 4,088,123 $ 4,287,811 $ 11,037,798 $ 8,757,297









Net Income per Common Share







Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.79 $ 1.90 $ 1.61 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.69 $ 1.77 $ 1.42









Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding





Basic 5,826,892 5,461,933 5,802,771 5,443,780 Diluted 6,261,160 6,190,748 6,237,039 6,172,596









Comprehensive Income







Net Income $ 4,088,123 $ 4,287,811 $ 11,037,798 $ 8,757,297 Other comprehensive income, net of $0 deferred income





taxes in 2022 and 2021







Foreign currency translation (431,436) (146,285) (556,484) (113,744)









Total Comprehensive Income $ 3,656,687 $ 4,141,526 $ 10,481,314 $ 8,643,553









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.





LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

2022 2021





Cash flows from operating activities



Net income $ 11,037,798 $ 8,757,297 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by



operating activities:



Depreciation 829,790 744,713 Stock-based compensation 443,250 55,020 Bad debts reserve 81,305 32,423 Inventory reserve 148,901 51,840 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (23,047) 5,767 (Increase) decrease in:



Accounts receivable (9,925,342) (10,023,484) Inventory (4,088,914) (5,060,128) Payments in advance 409,186 (952,067) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,845,924 (2,212,611) Income tax refunds receivable - 2,964 Deposits (6,802) 146 Increase (decrease) in:



Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,136,609) 8,412,521 Income taxes payable 2,073,221 1,271,016 Deferred compensation 60,000 60,000 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,748,661 1,145,417





Cash flows from investing activities



Capital expenditures (865,204) (892,658) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 43,469 - Increase in short-term investments, net (5) (4) Net cash used in investing activities (821,740) (892,662)





Cash flows from financing activities



Issuance of common stock 255,800 - Repayment of note payable to bank (58,090) - Repayment of short-term loan, net (832,089) (534,948) Net cash used in financing activities (634,379) (534,948)





Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (479,710) (98,178)





Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (187,168) (380,371)





Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 5,022,436 2,967,042





Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 4,835,268 $ 2,586,671





SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



Cash paid for interest $ 37,427 $ 21,741 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,721,864 $ 1,659,698





Other noncash investing and financing activities



Common stock issued for services $ 443,250 $ 55,020











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.





SOURCE Leatt Corporation